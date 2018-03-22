BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Harvey Epstein is raring to get to work in the state Assembly on issues that matter to him, from affordable housing to public schools to reforming the criminal justice system, among others.

First, though, he has to win a special election for the open 74th Assembly District seat that Governor Andrew Cuomo recently called for Tues., April 24.

That shouldn’t be a problem, though.

A month ago, Epstein, a public-interest lawyer, was unanimously selected by the members of the district’s Democratic County Committee as the party’s nominee in the election. Two other contenders, Sandro Sherrod and Mike Corbett, stepped aside, realizing they had no chance to win the committee’s backing.

“I had the votes,” Epstein said, bluntly, speaking to The Villager this week.

Epstein, a progressive Democrat who has been a presence in the East Village political and activist scene for the past 20 years, had hoovered in all the endorsements, including those of pretty much all the local Democratic politicians.

In addition to securing the Democratic line, Epstein is also running as the Working Families Party candidate.

The 74th A.D. stretches from the Baruch Houses, which are south of E. Houston St. on the Lower East Side, up to just north of the United Nations in the E. 40s, taking in the East Village, Stuyvesant Town / Peter Cooper Village, Gramercy, Rose Hill, Kips Bay and part of Murray Hill.

Brian Kavanagh held the Assembly seat for six two-year terms until winning a special election last November to fill Lower Manhattan’s open 26th state Senate seat after Daniel Squadron resigned from office.

A longtime East Village resident, Epstein, 51, is a former chairperson of Community Board 3. Anticipating winning the upcoming election, he resigned last week from his position as a tenant member on the Rent Guidelines Board. On the R.G.B., he was instrumental in pushing through a historic rent freeze for two years in a row for New York City’s 1 million rent-regulated apartments.

“I feel very proud of those moments,” Epstein said of the two successive zero-percent annual increases.

He’s also winding down his job at the Urban Justice Center, where he led the Community Development Project.

He’ll face a Republican on the ballot on April 24 — Bryan Cooper, who lives in public housing on Avenue D and has previously run for office six times.

“I’ve been to a lot of meetings and go to a lot of functions in this neighborhood and I’ve never seen him,” Epstein shrugged of Cooper.

Also running are Adrienne Craig-Williams, the Green Party candidate, and Juan Pagan on the Reform Party line, who has also previously run for office.

Epstein is confident that he’ll win the overwhelmingly Democratic district where he has an established reputation as an activist and community leader.

“I’m in really good shape,” he said. “The only question will be if I get 70 or 80 percent of the vote.”

Asked what his top five issues are that he hopes to work on in the Assembly, Epstein rattled them off without hesitation.

First, he wants to fight for reduced subway and bus fares for low-income New Yorkers.

“If you’re on public assistance and get food stamps, why not get help with transit?” he asked. It’s similar to a senior discount, he noted.

Asked if he would ideally support free mass transit, he said, yes — for city residents since they pay taxes to support the system.

“And out-of-towners would pay,” he said.

His second priority is to preserve and expand affordable housing.

Third, he said he will oppose increasing the number of charter schools, and will also work to “take the racial bias out of the system,” such as by retooling the entry tests for the city’s academically elite schools.

“Think of Stuyvesant High School,” he said. “Twenty-five black and Latino kids got admitted out of 1,000 students this year. We need to reform the system.”

He will also advocate for early voting.

“It’s just ridiculous we don’t have early voting,” he said. “My brother lives in Las Vegas. Two weeks before the election, he can vote in a booth at the mall.”

Not having early voting is “voter suppression,” plain and simple, he noted.

Finally, he strongly believes in reforming the civil and criminal justice system, specifically, the bail-and-bond process, which he said currently promotes racial injustice.

“Either you’re a flight risk or you’re not,” he said. “Get rid of the bail-bond system.”

Low-income individuals are disproportionately burdened by having to pay 10 percent of their bail amount to a bail bondsman in order to be released from custody, he explained.

In the past, Epstein’s name would be mentioned as a candidate for City Council, but he would always deny he wanted to run for office at those times. Assembly suits him better, in his opinion.

“This is a better seat for me, honestly,” he told The Villager, “because I’ve been dealing with state issues and this is an opportunity to fix the things I’ve been fighting about. This is a better fit for me.

“This was the best time in my life to do it,” he added. “People said to me over the last 10 to 20 years, ‘Why don’t you run for office?’ But it just wasn’t the right time. My kids are older now.”

Last month, Epstein was among the voices saying Cuomo should have called the special election earlier, so that newly elected pols would have been able to participate in the state budget process. The 74th A.D. election is one of 11 that will be held around the state on April 24 to fill vacant Assembly and state Senate seats. However, that’s almost a month after the state’s budget deadline.

In a statement last month, Epstein said, “While I am disappointed that the special election will be held so late that the residents of our district will not be represented in time for the state budget, once elected I will work to reform how special elections are conducted, so that vacancies are filled through a transparent and speedy process.”