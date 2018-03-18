BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Another week, another angle that a Village activist attorney is adding to his pending lawsuit to stop the city’s L subway shutdown plan.

On Wed., March 14, two disabled-advocacy groups were joined by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York in suing the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, along with New York City Transit — which operates the city’s subways and buses — for failing to add an elevator at a No. 6 train stop in the Bronx during an extension station renovation.

In the federal lawsuit, the two nonprofits, Bronx Independent Living Services and Disabled in Action, charge that the M.T.A. and NYC Transit violated the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990 by not putting in a lift at the Middletown Road subway stop, in Pelham Bay — despite the fact that more than $27 million was spent sprucing up the station. The renovations that were done ranged from replacing street and platform stairs to new floor tiles, painting and artwork, plus installing “Help Points” and even a bird deterrent system — yet no elevator.

“Access to the subway system is critical for everyone who lives in, works in or travels to New York City,” the lawsuit states. “Yet nearly 26 years after the passage of the A.D.A., only 19 percent of subway stations are fully accessible to persons with disabilities. The abysmal percentage of accessible subway stations makes the New York City subway system one of the least accessible public transportation systems in the United States. By comparison, 100 percent of stations in Washington, D.C., 100 percent of stations in the San Francisco Bay Area, 74 percent of stations in Boston, 68 percent of stations in Philadelphia, and 67 percent of stations in Chicago are wheelchair-accessible. …

“[T]he Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act require transportation authorities to make their stations accessible to persons with disabilities when renovating, rebuilding or otherwise altering stations in a way that affects or can affect the usability of any part of the station,” the suit states.

Arthur Schwartz told The Villager he will now include this disabled-access angle in the lawsuit he is readying to file over the city’s plan to shut down the L train’s East River tubes (known as the Canarsie Tunnel) for 15 months starting in April 2019. He plans to file suit by the end of this month.

Schwartz — who is also the Village’s Democratic district co-leader — is representing pro bono the new 14th St. Coalition, an ad hoc group of more than 20 Village and Chelsea block associations and co-op and condo boards opposed to the city’s L shutdown plan for fear of its anticipated negative impacts on their community.

As part of the planned shutdown, NYC Transit would not run L trains during the 15-month period between the Bedford Ave. station in Williamsburg and the Eighth Ave. station at W. 14th St. on the border of the Village and Chelsea. The M.T.A. and the city’s Department of Transportation last December announced online an elaborate mitigation plan for dealing with the L shutdown, including turning 14th St. into a “busway,” plus installing a two-way crosstown protected bike lane on 13th St.

Village and Chelsea residents living in the blocks from 12th to 19th Sts. fear the busway plan would push car traffic to their small historic side streets, which they say are already jammed with traffic. Meanwhile, the squadron of extra buses that the M.T.A. would add to 14th St. to pick up the slack during the subway outage would all be diesel-powered, state Senator Brad Hoylman recently revealed, to residents’ dismay. (Hoylman is lobbying for the use of electric buses instead.) Fourteenth St. residents also are worried about retaining vehicle access to their buildings should the major crosstown thoroughfare be transformed into an experimental busway. Meanwhile, the planned 13th St. bike path is also meeting fierce opposition from block residents, and especially from parents from City and Country School since it would run through the K-to-12 school’s curbside drop-off / pickup area.

Schwartz noted that, as part of the L shutdown, the M.T.A. and NYC Transit also intend to make improvements to the L train stations in Manhattan.

For example, the First Ave. stop would get a new Avenue A entrance, plus elevators, while protective “screens” would be added at the Third Ave. L station.

“Pilot program introducing Platform Screen Doors — similar to those on the AirTrain,” states a description on mta.info about the plans for the Third Ave. station.

“They’re sort of experimental, to keep people from jumping in front of trains,” Schwartz explained of the screens.

However, the Third Ave. station currently lacks elevators and would not be getting any installed under the Canarsie Tunnel reconstruction project. Ditto for the L train’s Sixth Ave. station.

All the planned L station improvements are listed at mta.info.

Improvements planned for the L stop at the Union Square station during the Canarsie Tunnel repairs include “augment turnstile capacity; reconfigure and widen stairs between the Broadway line (N, Q, R, W) and the L line to improve passenger circulation…; and add a new escalator from the L train platform to the station’s mezzanine.”

However, elevator accessibility is an issue at the Union Square station. The station does have an elevator from the street to its mezzanine level. And there are then elevators inside the station that, in turn, connect the mezzanine to the platforms for the L line, as well as the N, Q, R and W trains. However, there is no elevator to connect the mezzanine to the platforms for the 4, 5 and 6 trains — which impacts disabled L train straphangers’ ability to transfer between subway lines at this key Downtown transportation hub.

During a 40-minute span this Sunday afternoon, a steady stream of people entered and exited the Union Square station through the elevator on the north side of E. 14th St. just east of Union Square East. They ranged from a few senior citizens — one of them a 70-year-old man bent over a cane — a lot of parents with baby strollers, an Amazon Prime deliveryman wheeling a large package and a woman with a piece of rolling luggage.

A couple from Spain were waiting for the elevator on the sidewalk, with their baby in a stroller and the husband’s arm full of shopping bags. Asked if they used this particular lift often, he said about once every two months.

“In general, they need more elevators,” the mother said, nodding toward her child in the stroller.

According to the Canarsie Tunnel repair project description on mta.info, the station work during the shutdown would include “upgrading all five L line stations in Manhattan with improvements, such as refurbished stairways and new lighting and painting.” In addition, four L line stations in Brooklyn and one in Manhattan — Sixth Ave. — also would be “revitalized…by repairing or replacing wall tiles, columns, platform edges and floors,” the site notes.

Yet, the Manhattan Sixth Ave. L train station, again, currently lacks elevators and the L shutdown plan does not mention adding any there.

Similarly, none of the four Brooklyn stations slated to be “revitalized” (Morgan Ave., DeKalb Ave., Halsey St. and Bushwick Ave.-Aberdeen St.) currently have elevators or are slated to get them under the plan. Only one Brooklyn station, Bedford Ave., is targeted to receive elevators during the L shutdown plan.

Although the Driggs Ave. L stop in Brooklyn would get two new stairways during the project, it would remain elevator-less.

An attendant inside the Union Square station last Sunday gave The Villager a small “pocket guide” of accessible subway stops, which shows that the entire L line, which has 24 stations, currently only has five A.D.A.-accessible ones: Eighth Ave. and Union Square in Manhattan, and Wilson Ave. (northbound only), Myrtle-Wyckoff Aves. and Canarsie-Rockaway Parkway in Brookyn.

Schwartz noted that Bronx Independent Living Services filed essentially the same lawsuit in 2016 “but it hasn’t moved very fast.”

That could change, one would expect, now that the U.S. attorney has joined the suit.

“The M.T.A. has taken the position that they’re grandfathered,” Schwartz said of existing subway stations without elevators.

“They’re spending a billion dollars,” he said of the L tunnel shutdown plan, “they can’t spend the money to put in elevators?”

As previously reported by The Villager, Schwartz also intends to argue in his lawsuit that the sweeping L train project needs an Environmental Impact Statement, or E.I.S. — first, because an E.I.S. is required under the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA, for all federally funded projects; and second, because an E.I.S. is required under the State Environmental Quality Review Act, or SEQRA, for projects that are sited next to or in public parks or historic districts.

A month ago, Schwartz first announced that he planned to sue over the L shutdown plan. At that time, he said he hoped the lawsuit would compel the M.T.A. and D.O.T. to sit down with the community and work out a more acceptable way of handling the mitigation plan, as to how it would impact the Village and Chelsea. However, Schwartz now thinks the whole shutdown idea should be scrapped outright, in favor of just doing the repairs on weekends and at night — which obviously would be drastically less disruptive to straphangers and the communities around 14th St.

“If there’s a way to make this a weekend-and-night job, in my opinion, that’s a much better option,” he said. “You wouldn’t have all the 14th St. stuff.”

The M.T.A. has been saying 50,000 people use the L train just in Manhattan on a daily basis, but that applies to weekdays, Schwartz noted. If the L train were only closed for repairs on weekends and nights, the impacted ridership would be smaller.

“You might want to increase bus service on the weekends,” he suggested. “The people that come in on the weekend mostly want to do ‘fun and games.’”

In addition to the accessibility issue, there is still the other key issue that Schwartz plans to raise in his lawsuit — namely, whether the L shutdown project needs an E.I.S.

So far, D.O.T. officials have either dodged the E.I.S. issue or declared the project doesn’t need one.

On March 1, Eric Beaton, D.O.T. deputy commissioner for transportation planning and management, responded to Schwartz after the Village attorney had written D.O.T. Commissioner Polly Trottenberg to tell her why he believes an E.I.S. is required under SEQRA.

“D.O.T. and our partner agencies are complying with all applicable environmental review requirements for this project,” Beaton wrote back to Schwartz — though never mentioning an E.I.S.

Similarly, a week before then, on Feb. 21, a D.O.T. spokesperson told The Villager, “The city is complying with its environmental statutory obligations with regard to its L train shutdown mitigation plans. Despite assertions by Mr. Schwartz, no E.I.S. is required.”

Asked if the accessibility argument could delay the L shutdown plan, Schwartz said he didn’t think so — but indicated that it could bolster the E.I.S. lawsuit.

“That in and of itself wouldn’t delay the shutdown plan,” he said, “but is evidence of what a properly vetted E.I.S. would have raised as an issue.”