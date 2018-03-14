BY REBECCA WHITE | On Wednesday morning, more than 100 students arrived at P.S. 41 only to march right back out again. In solidarity with the National School Walkout, a contingent of nearly 300 students, parents, teachers and administrators walked in a large group around the school’s block.

Holding a sign that read, “Arm Our Teachers With Books Because They Don’t Need Guns,” fourth-grader Tatum Birnhak, 9, of the West Village had a message for the president: “Stop this nonsense with guns! It is horrible!”

One month after a 19-year-old gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, P.S. 41 students and parents said they were saddened that this type of protest is necessary.

“We’re here because the students are aware of what happened in Parkland, Florida, and also what’s happening all over the country due to our gun laws,” said parent Lisa Levine, whose 11-year-old daughter attends P.S. 41, the Greenwich Village School, at W. 11th St. and Sixth Ave.

For Levine’s family, talking about gun violence was especially difficult. She and her daughter knew teacher Scott Biegel, who was one of the Parkland victims.

“We had the conversation early and we had it for real,” she said.

The elementary school’s fourth-graders were the only ones to march at 8 a.m. — which was before the start of school, so that families that didn’t want to participate didn’t have to.

Meanwhile, sixth-graders at the new 75 Morton middle school didn’t march, but held a sing-along for 17 minutes in honor of the 17 victims at Parkland. The large group gathered in the gym of the Clinton School, at 10 E. 15th St., and sang “Imagine” by the Beatles, and several other peaceful songs. Holding hands, swaying and focusing on peace, the students were also hoping they could make a difference.

“We sang for the people that died and their families,” said Natasha Wool, 11.

Natasha and her classmates have been working on a book of positive sentiments and notes that they will send to the surviving students in Parkland. “We’re deciding to take our own stand and do something that’s right,” she said.

The first classes of the 75 Morton school, which advocates hope will be named after Jane Jacobs, are being “incubated” at the Clinton School while renovations at the 75 Morton St. building are being completed.