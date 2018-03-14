Air nightmare

While a man was in Florida, he rented out his apartment at 10 E. 13th St. through Airbnb, police said. While he was still away, a fire was started in the apartment on Sun., Jan. 28, at 11 p.m., after which, multiple people had access to the place. The man said multiple items went missing, including a MacBook Pro laptop computer, leather pants, suede pants, a Chanel bag and a watch, with a combined total value of $6,700.

Brian Backerman, 35, was arrested Mon., March 5, for felony grand larceny.

Warranted a stop

According to police, a suspect who was known to have two active arrest warrants was stopped in front of 136 W. Third St. on Mon., March 5, at 5:55 p.m. During a search, police found a knife and a burglar’s tool on her, as well as an alleged crack pipe.

Tamika St. Jean, 28, was charged with felony weapon possession.

Fragrance foul-up

Police said a man walked into the Rite Aid at 501 Sixth Ave., at W. 13th St., on Sun., Nov. 26, at 11: 30 a.m. and stole fragrances from a display case. An employee noticed there were some items missing from the case, and checked the surveillance video, on which she saw the suspect removing the items and exiting the store. The items’ total value was $2,290.

Corey Anderson, 29, was recently charged with felony grand larceny.

Bank St. mugging

A 29-year-old woman was walking home on Thurs., March 8, at 1:05 a.m. when she was mugged in front of 123 Bank St., between Greenwich and Washington Sts., police said. The suspect approached from behind and started punching the victim in the head. As the woman tried to fight off the attacker, he demanded cash and pulled out a knife. He forcibly removed her purse and fled. Police canvassed the area and found the suspect in possession of the victim’s property, along with pepper spray and a gravity knife. The total value of the stolen items was $300.

Jakai Lopez, 19, was arrested for felony robbery.

Retail robber

Police are trying to close out a pattern of three grand larcenies in the First and Sixth Precincts.

In the first incident, on Wed., Feb. 21, at 6:12 p.m., the suspect entered the Frame clothing store, at 51 Greene St., near Broome St., and removed clothing valued at roughly $1,250 and fled.

Next, on Sun., Feb. 25, around 1:48 p.m., the man hit the Tomas Maier boutique at 407 Bleecker St., between W. 11th and Bank Sts., and removed a leather jacket and pea coat from a top shelf valued at about $4,890 and fled.

Finally, on Fri., March 2, at 5:55 p.m., the suspect returned to the same block, entering Sandro, at 415 Bleecker St., where he swiped two handbags from a display valued at $575 and fled.

The suspect is described as black, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds and last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans, white-and-black sneakers, a black bookbag and sunglasses in robberies Nos. 1 and 2, and a gray jump suit in robbery No. 3.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson