BY TEQUILA MINSKY | Lunchtimes at the Greenwich House Senior Center at 20 Washington Square North have been packed these last few days, reflecting the members’ need to come together in solace and community. They lost one of their own.

This happens in a center with an aging population, but not in the unexpected and horrific manner that their beloved Veronica “Roni” Ivins lost her life in the early hours of Thurs., March 8.

Amid a situation where information is gleaned from spotty news accounts and an ongoing police investigation, there are some undisputed facts. Ivins was smothered as she slept sometime during the night by her 47-year-old-roommate, Enrique Leyva. The two shared her apartment, which she has lived in for 52 years.

Around 7 a.m., Leyva called the police, telling them, “I killed my roommate.” At his arraignment in court the next day, he confessed all, and is currently being held without bail.

The question is why did he do it?

It was reported that he could not take the older woman’s snoring and snapped. The police investigation — in particular, the forensics — is expected to last a few more weeks.

The local senior community is reeling, as are her Soho neighbors who knew Ivins for decades. Longtime friend and neighbor Zelda Wirtschafter said her daughter Jennie told her the news, after learning about it from an online neighborhood group.

“Our daughters were best friends growing up and Jennie went with Roni and family on some long RV trips,” said Wirtschafter, still in shock. “We were going to have lunch next week. I couldn’t make her birthday party and I have the present I bought for her in France,” she said.

Less than two weeks before she died, Ivins celebrated her 92nd birthday with 25 of her friends at the Tribeca restaurant Souths.

“She’d pick reasonable restaurants in the neighborhood to have her parties,” said neighbor Jeffery Rowland, who with his wife attended many of those birthdays over the years.

Rowland noted that Ivins worked the elections at the poll site at St. Anthony of Padua Church, on Sullivan St.; she would be stationed at the optical scanner, where she would assist people scanning their ballots.

“I would walk her the two-and-half blocks home, very slowly,” he recalled.

Ivins lived in her Sullivan St. fifth-floor walk-up with her husband, Ed, who worked in the film industry and died some years back, and raised her daughter, Veronica, who died of cancer at the age of 52, three years ago.

Leyva had been the boyfriend of Anthony Iannacone, who lived upstairs in the same building. Veronica, who was living with her mom, became friends with the two men, and they would all hang out together. Leyva broke up with Iannacone, and as Ivins’s daughter Veronica’s health deteriorated, Veronica asked Leyva to take care of her aging mother.

After Veronica died, Leyva moved in with Ivins and became a kind of caretaker for her. Those who knew him found him to be very friendly and cordial. He did handyman-type work for other seniors and gratis, and hung shelves and did a few other small apartment projects for free for Ruth Halberg, Ivins’s best friend.

Halberg had lived in Soho, and after she moved up to Yorkville, on the Upper East Side, she and Ivins remained good friends. Both with husbands who didn’t like to travel, the two women traveled together every year on AARP trips, visiting Italy, Germany, Amsterdam and Spain, as well as Hawaii and New Orleans.

“She was a history buff and had also traveled to China and Greece,” Halberg said of Ivins.

Halberg recounted how Ivins had found her passion in singing, performing with a group organized by the Village senior center.

“We sang with Show Stoppers for years,” she said, “performing at nursing homes and on holidays, and years back, she’d sing every Sunday at the Limerick Bar on 23rd St.”

Ivins was raised in the Bronx from the age of 2 by her grandmother, after her parents died from tuberculosis. As a young adult, she spent some time in Tennessee and in France, before returning to New York. She bragged how she had been an Art Students League artist’s model and had dated jazz musician David Amram. Among her many jobs, she worked as a script girl in the film industry, where she met her husband.

“Roni was an integral part of this senior center,” said Laura Marceca, director of the Greenwich House location at 20 Washington Square North, known as Center on the Square.

“On Tuesdays, she’d go to the Showtime rehearsals here,” Marceca said, “and on Thursdays, she’d sing with Novac at Our Lady of Pompeii.”

Novac Noury, who plays keyboards, leads the senior singers at the Greenwich House day program that meets in the basement of Our Lady of Pompeii Church.

Other members of the senior center community fondly remember how for years Ivins organized trips for them around the city.

Even though her mobility had declined after two broken hips, this nonagenarian was still filled with vim and vigor, which makes her death all the more tragic.

Last week, a very shaken Director Marceca counseled the seniors as they were eating lunch, “If you’re in a situation that makes you feel uncomfortable, you don’t have to stay in it. You can get out of that situation.”

She then gently shared the news of the passing of Roni Ivins. By then, most had already heard, but there were still some who had missed the news reports. Marceca also announced the cancellation of the St. Patrick’s Day celebration, which will be rescheduled. Ivins was scheduled to be in that show, and every show celebrating the holidays. She loved to sing.

By Monday and Tuesday, Marceca announced that there would soon be bereavement counselors available and that a funeral would be organized by family members at Greenwich Village Funeral Home, at 199 Bleecker St., with the date to be announced.

“Sometime later, we will have a memorial to celebrate Roni’s life,” she assured. Leyva reportedly had been taking antidepressants that were having a negative side effect on his heart, and either stopped taking them or might have had gotten his prescription modified.

Neighbors, as well as the seniors at the center who had contact with Leyva, said that there was a noticeable change in his personality in the last few months — that he had formerly been a garrulous fellow but now appeared distant and emotionless.

“He was always so friendly,” one neighbor said, “and recently there was hardly any response.”