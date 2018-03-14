Renovations started at Jackson Square Park, at Greenwich and Eighth Aves., on Mon., March 5. Above, workers started fencing off the park. The work is being funded by Council Speaker Corey Johnson and will include new paving and a fix-up of the fountain. The existing fence will stay. A bit to the south, the Jane St. Garden is finally slated to get a new wrought-iron fence to replace its leaning chain-link one, again funded by Johnson. However, a planned garden to be created at Jane St.’s west end is being privately funded because it is actually located on state-owned land. Photo by The Villager