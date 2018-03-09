BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | According to a Villager source, Dick Leitsch, an original Mattachine Society mainstay and Julius’ “Sip-In” organizer, is “near the end.”

“My friend Helen Buford, who owns Julius’ bar, called” about Leitsch, the source said. “His cancer has metastasized and his prognosis is only another four to six weeks.”

Leitsch’s friends are organizing an “open house / gathering” at the Upper West Side home of one of his friends.

“Dick wants to hear the praise while he still can!” he said.

Leitsch, now 82, thought up the idea for and led the legendary Sip-In, on April 21, 1966, in Greenwich Village. He was joined in the radical — at the time — alcohol-ordering action by Craig Rodwell and John Timmins. Randy Wicker joined them once they were at the bar.

Leitsch was the then-president of the Mattachine Society, an early American gay-rights group, and Rodwell was its vice president. Timmins was also a Mattachine member.

In the 1950s, the New York State Liquor Authority had ruled that bars should not serve alcohol to disorderly patrons — and a gathering of gays, by definition, was considered disorderly. In 1966, Julius’, at W. 10th St. and Waverly Place, was attracting a gay clientele, yet the management was still “harassing” queer patrons.

In the action, the three men entered the place, and — announcing they were homosexual — ordered drinks. The bartender started making them drinks, but then put his hand over the glasses, an iconic moment captured by famed Village photographer Fred McDarrah.

The society subsequently challenged New York’s law on the matter and the court sided with them, ruling that gays were not inherently disorderly and should be served.

The Sip-In is considered one of the first acts of gay civil disobedience in U.S. history.

Rodwell and Timmins are now dead. Wicker — who later became a human-cloning advocate and used to own a light store on Hudson and Christopher Sts. — is still alive.

A Kentucky native, Leitsch moved to New York City, where he met Rodwell while walking down the street in Greenwich Village. The two became lovers, and, after some initial skepticism, Leitsch got involved in the Mattachine Society.

As a journalist, Leitsch reported on the Stonewall Riots, and also did an early interview of Bette Midler back when she was starting out and wowing the crowds in the gay bathhouses.