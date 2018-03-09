BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | The threat of a crop of high-rise towers — possibly gleaming and garish — rising on the site of the current West Village Houses seems to be over — at least for now.

Last November, Madison Equities proposed to buy the entire complex of 42 nondescript low-scale brick buildings, raze it and then rebuild it with a mix of market-rate and affordable housing. The West Village Houses are located outside of the landmarked Greenwich Village Historic District and so are not protected against wholesale demolition.

According a board member, Madison’s offer was unsolicited. However, the co-op’s board reportedly subsequently spent $300,000 exploring the plan’s feasibility.

Yet, while the rebuilding scenario is now off the table — or “never was on the table,” as one co-op board member claimed this week — on Fri., March 9, the West Village Houses did, in fact, begin the process of transitioning from an affordable housing co-op to a market-rate one. The historic housing development, the creation of which Jane Jacobs actively supported, officially lost its tax-exempt status on Friday, while a cap on the resale values of its apartments also was lifted.

But a restriction on income levels of incoming co-op buyers and incoming renters does still remain in effect. Income is restricted to 165 percent of area media income (A.M.I.) for the New York City metropolitan area.

Nevertheless, several dozen co-op owners of the 420-unit complex can start cashing in, and big time — immediately —and sell off their coveted Village pads for the highest dollar. That’s because waivers are available for a total of 76 apartments that would allow these units to be sold to buyers of any income level.

Fifty of these waivers are available to shareholders on a first-come-first-served basis; 16 waivers are reserved for use by the co-op board; and 10 are available for use by shareholders on an emergency basis, such as in the event of a death, imprisonment and so forth. In order to get a waiver, a shareholder must show a sale contract.

Attorney Jack Lester was recently retained by Shareholders for the Preservation of West Village Houses, a group of co-op owners vehemently opposed to the Madison plan.

“Affordability ended today,” he told The Villager on Friday. “There is still a low-income requirement to buy [except for units with waivers.]”

Most important for the West Village Houses, which are home to 1,000 residents — as well as for the surrounding Village community, as a whole — the shocking proposal floated by Madison Equities this past fall to buy the entire 42-building affordable housing complex and redevelop it is kaput. In fact, realistically, it’s unlikely that the Madison Equities plan or a similar one would ever get off the ground due to the housing complex’s proprietary lease, which not only requires two-thirds of the shareholders to approve such a sale, but, more important, that any buyer of a West Village Houses unit sign an affidavit pledging his or her intent to actually live there.

Lester noted that on Thurs., March 8, the co-op board issued a letter to shareholders stating that “owner occupancy” should be maintained at the complex.

The board’s letter also stated that the Madison plan “is not under consideration.”

Under the Madison plan, the current residents would have had to leave their homes to allow the existing five-story walk-up buildings to be razed, then would have been able to return to new units once the place was rebuilt.

The West Village Houses are now officially starting the process of dissolution and reconstitution, which could take around nine months to complete, according to a board member. Basically, that means converting from an HDFC (Housing Development Fund Corporation) co-op to a normal co-op. As an H.D.F.C., the development received a tax exemption in return for accepting restrictions on selling and renting of its apartments.

“It’s now an interim period between dissolution and reconstitution,” Lester noted. The state Law Department will play a role in the complicated process, he said.

He added that Shareholders for the Preservation of West Village Houses recently circulated cards to gauge shareholders’ position on the Madison offer, and as of last week, according to the cards that were returned, about 30 percent of shareholders opposed the plan. Speaking last week, Lester said he was confident the proportion of opposition would soon surpass one-third, which would mean the plan would not fly, since approval by two-thirds of shareholders would be needed.

Beyond that, however, he said, the proprietary lease of West Village Houses requires any buyer of a unit to live there, which would prohibit a purchase of all 420 units by a big company like Madison.

“In order to purchase a unit, you have to submit an affidavit that it’s your primary residence,” Lester explained. “So how could Madison Equities buy an apartment — because they’re not living there? That’s in the proprietary lease, Section 16.7.B. It requires the purchaser, immediate family member or a ‘natural person’ — meaning, not a corporation — to reside in the apartment.”

That clause of the proprietary lease could possibly be changed someday, he conceded — though, again, it would require achieving a vote of support by two-thirds of the shareholders, which would be unlikely, at least at this time.

On Monday, Lester told The Villager that he and members of S.P.W.V.H. had met last Friday with attorney Erica Buckley, of the law firm Nixon Peabody, who is representing the West Village Houses board during the dissolution-and-reconstitution process, and that she was in agreement that the proprietary lease’s stipulation of residency would make it impossible for Madison to buy the complex.

“It wasn’t a confrontational meeting,” Lester said. “It was a meeting where everyone was in agreement that that was the fact.”

Buckley did not return a call for comment for this article.

In turn, asked this Wednesday by The Villager if the Madison plan was now officially off the table, Katy Bordonaro, a West Village Houses board member, downplayed the whole affair.

“There is nothing to take off the table,” she replied. “We received an unsolicited proposal from Madison, the details of which we shared with shareholders to meet our fiduciary responsibility. Nothing more has developed from that.”

Told of that, Lester retorted, “It sounds like there was something on the table and they’re backing away from it. They sent up a trial balloon and because of its unpopularity, they’re backing away from it based upon that. And yet, a lot of the board’s resources were spent on it — $300,000, yeah! What table was that put on?” he quipped.

The money was “specifically” spent on the Madison plan, he noted, quipping, “Maybe it wasn’t on a table — maybe it was on a chair or a stool of some sort.”

“And it created a lot of anxiety,” the attorney added. “But it’s good to hear [the board] essentially put the kibosh on it. It’s an ongoing, fluid situation. The proprietary lease can only be changed by a two-thirds vote of the shareholders — the policy [that was] articulated by the board is to maintain it.”

Many of the West Village Houses residents are now in the 60s and 70s, and Lester, who himself is 64, noted with a wry chuckle that people at that age might not exactly be so happy about having to move out of their homes for who knows how long before returning — hopefully, returning, that is.

“There’s no guarantee they would have been able to go back,” he said, noting that, hypothetically, a potential developer could default or flip the complex to another buyer.

With their sheer walls and lack of adornment of any sort — a sort of “no style” style — the West Village Houses are, admittedly, not exactly stunning architecture. But location is everything, and they are also low scale, which allows the area to be light-filled and without the hemmed-in feeling of so much of Manhattan. In short, they are Village scale.

And, as Lester added, “It’s near the water. It’s Manhattan.”

Speaking last week, Bordonaro said, “The board’s top priority has been ensuring anyone who wants to stay can afford to do so and anyone relying on the ability to sell for their retirement can do so without limitation. There has been solid support from shareholders and elected officials for the plan we are forging for the short term, and we are confident we will be able to strike the right balance that works for all of our residents and the long-term sustainability of the community many of us have called home for decades.”

She added that getting through the dissolution-and-reconstitution process will be a major undertaking and the main focus for the better part of the next year.

Lester noted that the co-op’s board elections are coming up and that every sitting member is up for re-election.

Completed in 1975, the West Village Houses stretch between Bank and Morton Sts. on the north and south and West and Washington Sts. on the west and east. They were built under the Mitchell-Lama affordable housing program.

Under Mayor Robert Wagner, the city initially had wanted to rebuild that swath of the Far West Village with high-rise towers. But legendary activist Jacobs and her allies fought off the plan and replaced it with the low-rise, affordable West Village Houses plan.

In 2002, the complex’s owner expressed interest in leaving the Mitchell-Lama program and taking it market rate. Under the Bloomberg administration, a deal was hashed out under which the West Village Houses tenants could buy their apartments for $150,000, while those who did not want to buy or could not afford it financially — tenants in about 40 units — were allowed to continue to rent.

With the tax exemption set to expire on March 9, the de Blasio administration had been working on a plan that would have extended the tax-free status another 20 years, yet would have retained the cap on sale prices. The city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development presented that plan last spring, but shareholders overwhelmingly opposed it due to the sale caps, and, as a result, West Village Houses rejected it.

Lester said the shareholders in the group he represents don’t want any restrictions on sale prices.

Although shareholders voted to sell the garage at Perry and Greenwich Sts. that West Village Houses owns, the board has so far not moved to do so. While the board cannot take a major action unless it has the support of two-thirds of the shareholders, it does not necessarily have to do something that the shareholders voted to have done. Exactly why the board is waiting to sell the garage — which is valued at around $63 million — is not clear, though perhaps they are waiting for its value to appreciate. Only a handful of West Village Houses members currently park there. The co-op has an operator run the garage and collects revenue from it.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson’s office has been keeping abreast of all the developments.

“We want to be supportive of people at West Village Houses,” said Erik Bottcher, Johnson’s chief of staff. “There’s a lot going on internally. There have been some proposals put out there. We stand ready to assist if people need us.”

Not surprisingly, the Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation strongly opposed the Madison Equities plan. “The West Village Houses are the only realized design in which Jane Jacobs had a direct hand,” said Andrew Berman, G.V.S.H.P.’s executive director. “They reflect an important era of New York City’s development when West Village residents rose up and stopped Robert Moses’ demolition and ‘urban renewal’ plans and replaced them with contextual, infill design. While the ultimate West Village Houses design was a greatly modified and simplified version of what was originally planned, they nevertheless represent an important moment and turning point in the history of our city and urban design.

“Among our concerns,” Berman said, “are protecting the [West Village Houses] design and ensuring that the contextual neighborhood zoning that we fought for and secured for much of the Far West Village, including almost all of the West Village Houses, remains intact. We recognize that there are other issues that need to be considered, like the financial viability and affordability of the development, its resiliency and its accessibility. We are hopeful that all these issues can be addressed as the tax break for the development expires and the challenges it faces changes.”

Sandy Russo, a member of Community Board 2 who lives near the West Village Houses, raised the alarm at the end of last month’s C.B. 2 full-board meeting that something needed to be done to stop the Madison rebuilding plan. During a brief board discussion that followed, one past chairperson of the board, David Gruber, urged that C.B. 2 stay out of the whole matter. But another past chairperson, Tobi Bergman, said they should get involved, citing the complex’s history and the involvement of Jane Jacobs in its creation.

Current C.B. 2 Chairperson Terri Cude told Russo she thought it would be a good idea to hold a town hall at which information and views on the issue could be shared, though the board would not necessarily be looking to weigh in with an official position at this point.

As for Russo, she thinks West Village Houses should stay affordable.

“That’s what they signed up for,” she said of the current residents.

“It was a pretty rough neighborhood before,” the longtime Villager said. “But that was the deal they got — inexpensive with the idea that this would remain an affordable-income project and not some Lotto ticket — it’s like, ‘Wee!’ Now we can make a killing!'”

But one West Village Houses board member, speaking off the record, said, in some ways, the complex is no longer particularly well-suited for those living there. For example, some elevators would be nice, she noted.

“At West Village Houses the average age is 63,” she said. “In another 20 years, they’re going to be 83 in a fourth-floor walk-up. Many people here are self-employed, government workers, families with children. They haven’t been able to save buckets of money. If they want to sell at a price that helps them the next 20 or 30 years. … Other people want to stay. … ‘Make a killing’ — that’s pretty rough,” she said, referring to Russo’s comment. “Jane Jacobs was about the people. To us, that means the people who live there.”