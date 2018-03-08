- Home
The big question is who gets the top bunk at Allenwood Federal Prison Camp Stone or Credico ? Note to Credico my old friend Stanley Cohen did time there and if you contact him he would probably give you some tips. As to Stone I know Stanley would not take you call since he considers Richard Nixon to be a war criminal and try for the top bunk I have heard that Randy snores. Ask your buddy Alex Jones to put money for stuff on your commissaries when you go in. Hint they sell tennis rackets and golf clubs in the Allenwood commisseries but don't let Trump know he may voluntarily plead guilty so he can play golf with you two all the time and take a vacation from DC and Melania who can't be too happy about Stormy and the news coming out now about her and the Donald.
I add this.. as to Putin and Trump..My old friend Philip Berrigan, who I cross examined at my trial in Federal Court in South Carolina for protesting Nuclear Weapons production at the Savannah River nuclear bomb plant, said and gave the legal argument that both are guilty of international crimes for producing and controlling weapons of mass destruction. In his opinion, anyone doing this is a war criminal who he compared to the Nazis at my trial.