Lefties just acting out

To The Editor:

Re “Yippies vs. Zippies: New Rubin book reveals ’70s counterculture feud” (news article, March 1):

These sort of conflicts went on in past centuries — communist groups are a classic example — and still go on in many left, radical and counterculture scenarios. Usually with “alpha” males fighting each other, though “alpha” women are not immune to it, either, whether within male-dominated left and counterculture scenes and groups or within various feminist scenarios (especially regarding the transgender issue).

Many of the personalities in groups like the Yippies and Zippies and the Weathermen and the Black Panthers and various feminist and gay groups and even various anarchist groups have longstanding psychological agendas (from childhood onward), which are then acted out within the context of the group.

The need for domination, the need for attention, the need to control, the need to always be “right,” etc., anger, lack of self-esteem and so on. The result is conflict, like has been described in this book, though sometimes on a far more violent scale.

Jeff Laster

Glad that Brad’s on it

To The Editor:

Re “L-pocalpyse No! Plan would add 200 diesel buses” (news article, March 1):

As a resident and community activist on the route that will be enduring a predicted 60 additional buses an hour, I am profoundly concerned about environmental impact. I applaud state Senator Brad Hoylman’s concern for his constituents and those outside his district, and his calling for mitigations.

Putting this degree of additional exhaust into an already-overburdened area — in our immediate area, we have the congested Williamsburg Bridge-to-Holland Tunnel route — puts the entire population at risk. Recent studies that demonstrate a correlation between exposure to traffic exhaust in the third trimester of pregnancy and autism among babies raise particular concerns for our most vulnerable future citizens.

Georgette Fleischer

Fleischer is president, Friends of Petrosino Square

Do it with diesel!

To The Editor:

Re “L-pocalpyse No! Plan would add 200 diesel buses” (news article, March 1):

Providing an available and reliable public transportation solution is really what this should be about. The New York City Transit chief has the best interests of the residents in mind.

Old perceptions about diesel (only seeing it as dirty) and a lack of critical thinking about electric buses (reliability, recharging time and where does the electricity come from and is that clean?) distort objective views.

New-technology diesel buses have the most advanced emissions control systems in the world, which virtually eliminate particle emissions and neutralize smog-forming compounds to near-zero levels. They are the most reliable and affordable and available solution for New York City to deliver the most reliable public transport in the fastest amount of time.

Allen Schaeffer

Schaeffer is executive director, Diesel Technology Forum

Bikes before parked cars

To The Editor:

Re “Who can claim Jane? Residents or bike riders?” (talking point, by David R. Marcus, March 1):

Marcus writes, “The closing of 14th St. to cars will cause already-overburdened very narrow Village, Chelsea and Flatiron side streets to become that much more congested. A two-way protected bikeway on 13th St. will only exacerbate that.”

That is not true.

The two-way protected bike lane is proposed to be installed on the south side of the 13 St., a space that is currently used to store cars for free 24 / 7 except few hours every week when the cars need to be moved for street cleaning.

This is a change of street space use —from storing vehicles to moving people on an efficient, quiet mode of transportation in a safe way.

And please stop spreading all this nonsense about “minions, bicycle zealots and well-financed foes.”

I live in this community with my family. I don’t own a car and I need street space to ride with my family safely on the street.

Marcus writes, “Neighborhood residents…are only asking for the continued right to the quiet enjoyment of their communities and streets.” I want that, too; but I ask to limit the usage of polluting, noisy and unsafe vehicles in residential streets in order to achieve it.

Choresh Wald

He rolls with sarcasm

To The Editor:

Re “Who can claim Jane? Residents or bike riders?” (talking point, by David R. Marcus, March 1):

It’s about time someone stood up to those nonpaid activists!

Their Trojan horse, a two-way bikeway on 13th St., is just a backdoor attempt to make sure that the area can handle the high anticipated volume of cyclists in a way that reduces the chances of death and injury. Consider the absurdity of the premise that streets built for pedestrians, then rebuilt for horses, then rebuilt for horsecars, then rebuilt for bicycles, then rebuilt for streetcars, and then rebuilt for cars and buses should now again be modified with paint for bicycles.

What’s next? Exclusive lanes for buses? Streetcars again? Wider sidewalks for people walking? Even Jane Jacobs would have seen the preposterousness of her place on our streets as she daily rode her bike back and forth across the Village.

The real architects behind this plan aren’t from the New York City Department of Transportation, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, New York City Transit or even Transportation Alternatives. The fingerprints of Big Wheel are all over this project. They don’t care one iota about our city or the people in it, even though the plan seeks to efficiently move as many people as possible from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

It is the selflessness of people like those in the 100 W. 13th St. Block Association who have the needs of all New Yorkers in mind. They preciously defend their parking spots on 13th St. not for themselves, but for all New Yorkers who will never park on the street since most of us don’t drive.

If only more New Yorkers would courageously defend those who would defend their parking spaces for all of us.

Brian Howald

Ferry good news

To The Editor:

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s announcement of new ferry service for residents of the Lower East Side to start later this year is good news. There is more potential money available to include other communities and provide free transfers to both bus and subways.

De Blasio still needs to convince the Metropolitan Transportation Authority board to support his fare structure of $2.75 per ride along with cross-honoring a free transfer to a bus or subway using the current M.T.A. MetroCard.

Last October, the M.T.A. awarded a $573 million contract to Cubic Transportation Systems to replace the MetroCard. Between 2019 and 2023, new fare-collection technology will be coming online for both subway and commuter rail riders. Why not include ferry riders, as well?

More New Yorkers will be able to enjoy the fresh air and breeze at a reasonable price that only waterborne transportation can provide. Riding a ferry can be less stressful than being packed in a subway car like sardines in a can.

Larry Penner

Penner is a transportation historian and advocate who previously worked 31 years for the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration Region 2 New York Office

