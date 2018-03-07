BY MARY REINHOLZ | About five months before former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver was arrested on a criminal complaint and later indicted on corruption charges that included extortion, money laundering and theft of honest services, this reporter spotted the then-powerful Lower East Side pol looking for a bargain at the P.C. Richard & Son store on E. 14th St. It was a sweltering September afternoon in 2014.

“My air conditioner broke,” Silver explained, looking like a rabbi in his dark suit and matching fedora, slung low over his forehead.

It seemed odd that a then-busy man like Silver would undertake such a menial task, but that was his personal style, according to John Quinn, a former Democratic district leader and state committeeman who is married to Alice Cancel, herself a former District 65 leader.

Cancel briefly took over Silver’s Assembly seat following a special election in the wake of his 2015 conviction and automatic expulsion from the New York State Legislature. By then, Silver had served in the assembly for more than 40 years.

Silver, who is Orthodox Jewish, is now awaiting a retrial scheduled for April 16 in U.S. District Court in Foley Square — “after the Jewish holidays,” one top lawyer observed. “This is a deference to him.”

At the peak of his power, “Shelly lived simply,” Quinn said in a telephone conversation Wednesday. He noted that up in Albany, Silver “could have had a Cadillac or Lincoln, but he drove a Buick. I don’t think it was new. He had a driver but Shelly would drive the car and the driver [also his bodyguard] would sit next to him.

“Shelly is cheap,” added Quinn. “Shelly bargains. Shelly would not allow somebody to pay top dollar. I was shopping in Pathmark” after Silver had become Assembly speaker, Quinn recalled, “and there was Shelly pushing a shopping card and saving coupons. He collected coupons.”

Despite Silver’s frugal ways, Quinn believes that Silver became “greedy” during his tenure in public office and thus brought on federal charges of allegedly pocketing some $4 million in kickbacks and bribes disguised as legal referrals to two Manhattan law firms that retained him as an attorney. He was also convicted for funneling $500,000 in two state grants to a cancer doctor who sent clients Silver’s way and who became the star witness for the prosecution during Silver’s trial in U.S. District Court in Foley Square.

After a jury found Silver guilty in 2016, U.S. District Court Judge Valerie Caproni sentenced him to 12 years in prison.

Silver, now 74, remains free on bail and has a new lawyer, Michael Feldberg, a former U.S. attorney in the Southern District who works for the firm of Allen & Overy.

Quinn is not optimistic about Silver’s chances for acquittal or even a reduced sentence from his retrial.

“I believe he’ll be convicted again,” he said. “It’s the same judge and the same evidence. The judge screwed him the last time and wasn’t giving him a break. And the guy’s sick,” Quinn said. “He’ll die in prison.”

For his part, Silver appeared upbeat in his court appearance last month to announce his change of lawyers from Steven Molo and Joel Cohen, who won him his appeal but unsuccessfully sought to get the U.S. Supreme Court to review his case last year.

The two attorneys said in a joint statement that white-collar cases are very expensive to litigate and that Silver’s assets “have been frozen for three years,” according to a report in Newsday. The report also noted that Silver declared, “I believe justice will prevail,” after he left court.

Feldberg did not return calls. Caproni rejected his request for more time to prepare for Silver’s retrial.

Silver’s conviction after his first trial was overturned in 2016 by the U.S. Court of Appeals Second Circuit, on grounds that Caproni had failed to instruct the jurors adequately on a narrower definition of what constitutes a corrupt official act. It was a ruling that reflected an earlier SCOTUS decision exonerating former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell and his wife for acts of public corruption for which they had been convicted two years earlier. The appellate panel of three judges in New York, however, said there was still sufficient evidence to try Silver again.

Prominent criminal defense lawyer Murray Richman of the Bronx, known as “Don’t Worry Murray” to a slew of high-profile clients, including fallen politicians, rap artists and mafia figures, insists “there’s always hope” for the defense in trials, but made it plain that the court system in the U.S. “favors the prosecution. The prosecution sums up first and last,” he noted.

Even so, Richman doesn’t believe that Silver’s second trial will simply be a replay of the first one.

“It will become a different case based on the MacDonald ruling and the way it was tried in the past,” he said. “I’m of the opinion that based on his age and his no longer being a central figure in politics that he will get a lower sentence. At the very least, he will have another year or two out on bail. He’s not a well man and who knows how long he will last.”

The prosecution is also much different than it was when Preet Bharara, who was fired by President Trump, occupied the top slot as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and was chided by Judge Caproni for pretrial statements about Silver’s case. Bharara’s interim successor, appointed by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, is Geoffrey Berman, who previously worked in former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s law office.

The new prosecuting team is Tatiana Martins, Dan Richenthal and Damian Williams, according to Dawn Dearden, a spokesperson for the Southern District. She noted that none of the original prosecuting team, which included Carrie Cohen, Howard Master, Andrew Goldstein and James MacDonald, are “with the SDNY any longer.” Besides Bharara, Joon Kim, former acting U.S. attorney, has left as well.

Manhattan lawyer Emily Jane Goodman, a retired New York State justice, said in an e-mail that the second trial could bring new witnesses and that Silver himself, who did not testify in his first trial, could make the best witness, sympathetic to a jury, the second time around — if that is, he doesn’t perjure himself.

“If Shelly has a good story and there is no perjury, he may be able to save himself,” she wrote, adding that the jury may like and “even acquit him.”

However, she noted, “If he’s convicted, unless he’s mortally ill, he’s going in [jail] for a long time.”

Arthur Schwartz, Greenwich Village’s Democratic district co-leader, doesn’t see a happy outcome for Silver.

“I don’t think he has any chance at acquittal in round two,” Schwartz said. “His conviction was reversed on a technicality because instructions to the jury were not precise. I don’t think he’ll get less time if he’s convicted of the same thing,” he opined.