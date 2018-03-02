A workman put the finishing touch on signage for a new Target store coming in at 500 E. 14th St., at the corner of Avenue A.

Regardless of whether East Village neighbors like it or not, the chain retailer is slated to open at the location this summer, taking 27,000 square feet of space on two levels of a new mixed-use building.

According to Target’s corporate Web site, the store at this particular location will include men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, “home” — presumably, things for one’s home — food, including a “grab-and-go” selection of sandwiches and salads, health and beauty products and an “electronics assortment.”

Back in the mid-1990s, the opening of corporate retail giant Kmart at E. Eighth St. and Fourth Ave. was a major “there goes the neighborhood” moment for many East Villagers.

However, now the “Astor Place Kmart” is contracting as its lease has been restructured by landlord Vornado, which wants to expand Facebook’s presence at the location, according to The Real Deal. As of earlier this year, EVGrieve reported, Kmart no longer was using space on the building’s second floor, just the first floor and basement.