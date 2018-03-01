- Home
"The closing of 14th St. to cars will cause already-overburdened very narrow Village, Chelsea and Flatiron side streets to become that much more congested.A two-way protected bikeway on 13th St. will only exacerbate that".
That is not true.
The two way protected bike lane is proposed to be installed on the south side of the 13 Street, a space which is currently used to store cars for free 24/7 except few hours every week when the cars need to be moved for street cleaning (or can be charged $65 twice a week, the cost of a parking ticket. $260 a month for a parking spot unless Street cleaning is suspended for holidays or snow removal).
This is a change of street space use: from storing vehicles to moving people on an efficient, quiet mode of transportation in a safe way.
And please stop spreading all this nonsense about Minions, Bicycle Zealots and well financed foes. I live in this community with my family. I don't own a car and I need street space to ride with my family safely on the street.
"Neighborhood residents who are only asking for the continued right to the quiet enjoyment of their communities and streets" as I am, ask to limit the usage of polluting, noisy and un safe vehicles in residential streets in order to get that.
If Mr. Marcus cared to actually read any scientific literature on transportation engineering, he would come across the concept of "induced demand" and it's mathematical cousin, the Braess's Paradox. Put simply, more room for cars means more people driving, so more congestion.
In the real world, when room for cars is reduced, room is opened to forms of transportation, such as buses and bikes, that can carry more people in the same space….which actually reduces pollution and congestion!
This has been a successful strategy around the world for safer and healthier cities, and it will work here in New York.