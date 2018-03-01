E. ‘Molester’ T.

A New York Fire Department E.M.T. turned himself in for arrest Fri., Feb. 3, at the East Village’s Public Service Area 4 (New York City Housing Authority police) stationhouse at Avenue C and E. Eighth St., accused of molesting an unconscious woman in his ambulance last summer.

Michael Seebrat, 46, an eight-year veteran emergency medical technician, was charged with sexual abuse, police reported.

According to court records, Seebrat and a fellow medic picked up a heavily intoxicated 24-year-old woman at The Standard hotel in the Meatpacking District last July 27. She was at a party there and hotel staff had called 911 for her to be taken to a hospital, the Daily News reported.

“She threw herself into the ambulance onto the stretcher and passed out,” prosecutor Shira Arnow said at Seebrat’s arraignment, the News said.

As their ambulance was transporting her to Lenox Hill Hospital, the woman reportedly came to in the East Village midway through the trip, only to find Seebrat kneeling next to her, kissing and licking her breasts and touching her, Arnow said. Seebrat was alone with the victim while his partner was in the ambulance’s cab, driving.

At the emergency room, the victim told nurses what happened. A sexual-assault forensic exam kit was performed, revealing male DNA on the victim, the News reported.

Under questioning by detectives, Seebrat reportedly denied molesting the woman.

“I remember her. Black bra and torn jeans,” he told police, according to court documents. “We picked her up outside the Standard. She passed out at a bachelor party. It was just a straight pickup and drop-off.”

WABC News reported that police are also “concerned there could be more victims.” A judge set Seebrat’s bail at $25,000 bond.

A police spokesperson said it was not immediately clear why the suspect turned himself in at the East Village stationhouse.

Perps’ parts

According to police, two men were spotted at the corner of Hudson and Christopher Sts., lewdly exposing their private parts on Wed., Feb. 21, at 4:35 a.m. One of the suspects refused to provide identification, and when placed under arrest, flailed his arms and locked them together, so he could not be handcuffed. During a search, one of the suspects was found in possession of two stolen credit cards and a stolen New Jersey driver’s license.

David Curbello, 31, and Rodney Brown, 24, were arrested for felony criminal possession of stolen property.

Lingerie loot

A trio who went on a shoplifting spree at Victoria’s Secret, at 591 Broadway, near E. Houston St., on Tues., Feb. 20, at 4:45 p.m., stole $1,063 worth of bras, panties and slips, police said.

Jamarr Campbell, 37; Charles Trotter, 50; and Kesha Brooke, 32, were arrested for felony grand larceny.

Took liberty

A man told police that while he was sleeping at the Liberty Inn, at 51 10th Ave., at W. 14th St., last March 12, at 6:30 a.m., his girlfriend removed $22 and his car keys from his pants pocket. The 33-year-old victim said his car, a red 2007 Mazda CX7 worth $15,000, was stolen. The vehicle was recovered later that day.

Nyema Brown, 22, was arrested Tues., Feb. 20, for felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

McMuggers

Police said a man was beaten inside the McDonald’s at 136 W. Third St., near Sixth Ave., and robbed on Sat., Feb. 17, at 4:05 a.m. A witness told police that after the suspects attacked the man, they fled west on W. Third St. The victim, 32, also walked off toward the W. Fourth St. subway. Police encountered the victim, whose face was bruised and swollen on its right side. After questioning, he told the cops that two unknown males had approached him and taken $100 from his pants pocket.

Matthew Pritchett, 47, was arrested Sun., Feb. 18, and Roy Miller, 50, was arrested Mon., Feb. 19, for felony robbery.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson