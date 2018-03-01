L mitigation is the ‘crisis’

To The Editor:

Re “Lawsuit could delay ‘L shutdown express’ ” (news article, Feb. 22):

I care about the massive traffic jam, with auto exhaust pouring into my windows, that the Department of Transportation plan will cause. Folks on 13th and 15th Sts. feel the same way. I have two young children whose windows face 12th St., and who will have to breathe in extra auto exhaust. Those who want to shut down 14th St. have some utopian dream about making New York City into a bikers paradise. Get rid of the cars first, don’t just move them to residential streets!

The “PeopleWay” commenters and Transportation Alternatives are just making up numbers, and then multiplying them, so that, when they get through, 14th St. will be the busiest street in all of Manhattan!

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says that 50,000 people using the L train in Manhattan would be displaced by the shutdown. But there are only four L train stops in Manhattan: First Ave., Union Square and Sixth and Eighth Aves.

With the L train shut down, no commuter who lives near Sixth Ave. will take a bus to Union Square or Eighth Ave. It is a two-block walk, which will take less time than any bus. We are talking about people who get on at Eighth Ave. and 14th St. and go to Union Square, and people who get on at First Ave. and go to Union Square, Sixth Ave. or Eighth Ave.

Those who do use the L train that way also know that there are lots of alternatives. For example, the Seventh Ave. subways (Nos. 2 and 3 lines) and the Lexington Ave. subways (Nos. 4 and 5 lines) meet at Fulton St. in Manhattan and Borough Hall in Brooklyn. Uptown, they are connected across 42nd St. by the subway Shuttle. The F train, which goes up Sixth Ave., swings east as it goes Uptown, as does the E on Eighth Ave. Smart commuters will use these alternatives, and most probably do.

Once people coming from Brooklyn are eliminated (and I doubt the ferry, with delays and long lines, will be very popular with people in a hurry to get to work), there is no reason to believe that there will be an “L train crisis.” I remember when 9/11 occurred that the 1, 2 and 3 trains were shut for an extended time, and, lo and behold, we crafty subway commuters figured out new routes that got us to work or school.

The process we will call for in our lawsuit is an open, public process, with open proposals of alternatives, true public hearings, publicly challengeable data (remember how the exposure of masked data on striped bass stopped Westway?), verifiable pollution readings, and then a thorough, open, public presentation of alternatives and why the one chosen is best.

As I stated in the article, banning parking during rush hour on the right-hand lanes, and having free busses during that period . Also, what data shows the need for a two-way bike lane on 13th St., when we have well-functioning, and not heavily used, bike lanes on 10th St. and Ninth St., not very far away?

Outsiders who are commenting should know that it is rare that our community is united like it is now — and that unity, and that anger, should suggest that something is very, very wrong.

Arthur Schwartz

Schwartz is Democratic district leader,

66th Assembly District, Part A

We’ll be beset by buses

To The Editor:

Re “Lawsuit could delay ‘L shutdown express’ ” (news article, Feb. 22):

I wish they would also do a study of the impact on Kenmare, Cleveland and Lafayette Sts. The intention is to have about 60 busses an hour travel that route, coming over the Williamsburg Bridge, with stops at Spring St. and Houston St. to unload people at subways in Soho, Little Italy and Noho. There will be more busses in this area than on 14th St. This is already a highly congested area, and has been ignored in the discussions.

Lora Tenenbaum

Need safer bicycle lanes

To The Editor:

Re “Lawsuit could delay ‘L shutdown express’ ” (news article, Feb. 22):

As someone who lives in the community with his family, I support, embrace and will use a protected bike lane on 13th St. as a way to go from my home on E. 11th St. to any Downtown destination west of Fifth Ave.

When I need to take the Sixth, Seventh and Eighth Ave. subway lines, I take the L train from First Ave. and then transfer to go to Penn Station, the Upper West Side or any other destination in that part of the city.

The existing bike lanes on Ninth and 10th Sts. are unprotected. Riding with children using a cargo bike today is an unsafe situation since we are in the door zone of the parked vehicles. Similarly, no one would consider walking and pushing a stroller in the street next to moving cars. Cars and humans on bicycles can not mix.

In addition to the bike lane on 13th St., striping bike lanes on 11th and 12th Sts. would be helpful in moving traffic on the side streets. Double parking is much less prevalent on streets that have bike lanes (as can be observed today on Ninth and 10th Sts.).

Meanwhile, there are thousands of more vehicles on the road. Today, there are 130,000 vehicles operating that are licensed by the Taxi and Limousine Commission. In 2014, there were 74,000.

Choresh Wald

Traffic toll too much

To The Editor:

In his Feb. 22 talking point, “Why Downtown should back congestion pricing,” Charles Komanoff refers to the need to thin out traffic on Manhattan roadways below 60th St. What he fails to emphasize is that this is really not a transportation issue, but a revenue issue. It is simply an attempt by the state and city to enhance revenue to help fund mass transit. I highly doubt that traffic congestion would be affected in any substantial way from this ill-designed plan.

First, I would suggest to anyone who is interested to stand on any street corner below 60th St. and count the number of private vehicles on the road. Anyone doing this would be very much surprised to see that a very small percentage — maybe as low as 15 percent to 20 percent — of the vehicles are privately owned ones. Most are either commercial vehicles, yellow cabs or livery cabs, such as Uber or Lift, with T.L.C. license plates.

Second, many of those private cars on the road are out-of-state vehicles, such as from New Jersey. Well, obviously, these New Jersey vehicles had to have just crossed the Hudson River either by tunnel or bridge, each of which required a toll to be paid. Where has all the revenue from these tolls gone?

Third, I always find it interesting that politicians such as Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio, who pride themselves as being on the side of poor and working New Yorkers, have no problem supporting regressive measures, such as congestion pricing, that will hit the poor and working people of this city the hardest.

Finally, if a congestion pricing plan is implemented, will there be discounts for residents of Manhattan who live below 60th St.? After all, residents of Staten Island get discounts on the Verrazano Bridge and residents of the Rockaways get discounts on the Cross Bay and Marine Parkway bridges. Why should someone who lives below 60th St. in Manhattan have to pay a special fee just to return home from doing a little shopping at Costco in New Jersey or returning home from a family holiday dinner in Queens?

I just returned from a trip to the Philippines. If you think we have traffic congestion in New York City, you haven’t seen anything. The traffic in Manila is beyond belief. Yet, the government there tries to deal with the problem without loading it on the backs of working people. For example, they have a system under which cars with certain license plate numbers cannot be on a Manila roadway on certain days.

I would urge our state and city leaders to take a real hard look at any congestion pricing plan and consider whether there are better alternatives.

Howard Babich

