Providing an available and reliable public transportation solution is really what this should be about. NYC transit chief has the best interests of the residents in mind.
Old perceptions about diesel (only seeing it as dirty) and lack of critical thinking about electric buses (where does the electriciy come from? is that clean? reliability, recharging time etc) distort objective views.
New technology diesel buses have the most advanced emissions control systems in the world that virtually eliminate particle emissions and neutralize smog-forming compounds to near zero levels. They are the most reliable and affordable and available solution for NYC to deliver the most reliable public transport in the fastest amount of time.
Allen Schaeffer is the Executive Director of the Diesel Technology Forum, so his is hardly an unbiased opinion.
As a resident and community activist on the route that will be enduring a predicted 60 additional buses an hour (see Lora Tenenbaum's letter to the editor in this issue), I am profoundly concerned about environmental impact, and I applaud Senator Hoylman's concern for his constituents and those outside his district, and his calling for mitigations.
This degree of additional exhaust to an already overburdened area, in our immediate area, the congested Williamsburg Bridge to Holland Tunnel route, puts the entire population at risk, and recent studies which demonstrate a correlation between exposure to traffic exhaust in the third trimester of pregnancy and autism among the babies born of such mothers raises particular concerns for our most vulnerable future citizens.
Georgette Fleischer
President, Friends of Petrosino Square
