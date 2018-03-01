BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Updated Wed., March 1, 3 p.m.: The full board of Community Board 3 on Tuesday night unanimously voted to recommend approval of a new “Tech Hub” building on E. 14th St. at the current P.C. Richard & Son site — conditioned, however, on the city’s rezoning of a portion of Third and Fourth Aves. to protect them from development with oversized hotels, commercial office buildings and big-box stores.

The board’s weighing-in on the issue is the first step in the city’s review process known as ULURP (Uniform Land Use Review Procedure). The Tech Hub project must go through ULURP because, among other things, it would be larger than the site’s current zoning allows.

The Tech Hub, which would contain 250,000 square feet and rise 21 stories, is being championed by Mayor Bill de Blasio. It would further solidify the district around Union Square as New York City’s so-called “Silicon Alley,” an area with a high concentration of tech firms. The Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation, local activists and some residents fear the new Tech Hub would only further accelerate this trend; there are already a number of large-scale new projects springing up on Broadway south of Union Square.

Specifically, C.B. 3 in its resolution, called the rezoning a condition for its support for the Tech Hub, stating, “Consistent with previous board support, C.B. 3 urges the city to rezone the Third and Fourth Aves corridors, as well as incentivize affordable housing and exclude certain use groups, such as hotels and big-box stores.”

Indeed, Tuesday night’s C.B. 3 resolution is in line with one it passed at the end of last year. In December, the board’s then-chairperson, Jamie Rogers, and its Land Use and Zoning Committee chairperson, MyPhuong Chung, wrote to Marisa Lago, director of the Department of City Planning, urging the city to rezone Third and Fourth Aves. per the recommendation of a resolution that C.B. 3 had passed that month:

“The recently dramatically expanding tech industry in the area is vastly increasing the pressure for new commercial development, which may be welcome in many respects but at appropriate locations and not in the midst of predominantly residential blocks,” their letter stated. “The possibility of a new ‘Tech Hub,’ which is proposed to be focused in part on civic tech incubation and tech skills training at the edge of this zone on the P.C. Richard site on 14th St. could further add to this pressure.”

In their letter, Rogers and Chung noted that the area’s permissive zoning had already allowed a project like the Moxy Hotel to be constructed, causing the demolition of 100 residential apartments, including rent-regulated units, on E. 11th St. between Third and Fourth Aves.

In fact, C.B. 3 and others in the community initially had hoped the city-owned P.C. Richard & Son on E. 14th St. site would be developed as affordable housing. Indeed, the board noted that back in 1992 the city-owned site had been slated for permanent housing for the homeless.

The Tech Hub’s developers have promised that three floors — the third through seventh — would be permanently dedicated to a “workforce center” offering digital-skills training, “focused on underserved communities, such as public school students, teachers, immigrants, people with disabilities and the elderly,” the board’s resolution notes. However, C.B. 3 is calling for this center to be expanded further to include a fourth floor.

Five other floors — the eighth through 12th — would be space devoted to small start-up companies, with lease terms of six months to five years, while the 13th through 20th floors would be for “established office space.”

The building’s first floor and cellar level would be devoted to retail uses. The second floor would be a community-event space.

Commenting after Tuesday’s vote by C.B. 3, Andrew Berman, executive director of G.V.S.H.P., said, “This sends an important message to Mayor de Blasio and developers that we do not want the East Village and Greenwich Village transformed into Silicon Alley or Midtown South. A Tech Hub on 14th St. which provides training and services to New Yorkers and small start-ups can be a valuable addition to our city. But it must be accompanied by zoning protections for the surrounding residential neighborhood which ensure that tech and other development doesn’t push out longtime residents and businesses, or fundamentally change the character of these neighborhoods.

“What we are proposing is a win-win,” Berman said, “the Tech Hub proceeds on 14th St., and the mayor lives up to his rhetoric about preserving and promoting affordable housing by advancing this rezoning for the surrounding area that would prevent out-of-scale development and encourage affordable housing development and preservation. So far, he has adamantly refused, only supporting the zoning changes for the Tech Hub, which is to be developed by his campaign donors. We hope he will now listen.”

Teaming up on the Tech Hub project are entrepreneur and Civic Hall founder Andrew Rasiej, developer the RAL Companies and the city’s Economic Development Corporation.

“We’re thrilled to receive the community board’s unanimous support for our proposal, which is designed to fit within the city’s broader plan to expand and diversify the tech workforce,” said Josh Wein, RAL Companies’ financial director. “We look forward to proceeding through the ULURP process and are thankful for the opportunity to develop this exciting project with its full community benefit intact.”

Anthony Hogrebe, an E.D.C. senior spokesperson, said, “The tech training center will establish a physical access point to the city’s tech industry — creating a place where New Yorkers can gain digital skills, access a good-paying job or start and grow a company. We’re thrilled to receive the support of Community Board 3, and of so many residents in Lower Manhattan who have been calling for these resources for years. We thank the members of the community board for their thoughtful recommendations and look forward to working with them throughout — and beyond — the public approval process to make this project a reality.”

Despite the language in the board’s resolution regarding Third and Fourth Aves., both RAL and E.D.C. insisted that a rezoning of anything other than the Tech Hub site was not a condition of the board’s approval of the project.

It’s true, though, the resolution does not refer to the G.V.S.H.P.-led effort to rezone the Broadway and University Place corridors, which are located not in C.B. 3 but in Greenwich Village’s C.B. 2. As a result, the society did not push C.B. 3 to take a stance on that particular rezoning initiative.

Noting it would have been unusual if they had done so, Berman said, “We never it brought it up there. We never asked them to include it.”