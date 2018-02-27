- Home
The illustration showing people walking is wrong. It shows them all on one side. When people and bicyclists share a space, the people on foot walk all over the place, never paying attention to anything.
There would need to be some stripping, like there is on Brooklyn Bridge, to separate bikers and pedestrians. But cyclists often really have to lean on their bells to get those pesky peds into their lane.
That's why I always take the Manhattan Bridge, on my bike.
Sorry, "striping," not stripping — stripping would no doubt be a distraction, even though the bridge's mastermind is a former underwear model.