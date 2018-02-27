BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | “It…could…work!” a wild-eyed Gene Wilder exulted in “Young Frankenstein.” He was talking about The Monster, of course.

Parker Shinn has a project that he is wild about and thinks could work, too — however, it would be a way to alleviate the “monster” of a transit scramble that a shutdown of the L train could cause.

In short, Shinn, 31, a former model-turned-San Francisco real estate executive who once lived near New York’s Union Square, is proposing building a pontoon bridge between N. Eighth St. in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and E. 10th St. in the East Village.

Basically, Shinn is skeptical that the city’s plan to have the Williamsburg bridge and a beefed-up fleet of ferries pick up the slack in the L train’s absence would work. The Williamsburg Bridge would have lanes devoted to buses and high-occupancy vehicles.

“I question whether they’re going to be able to accommodate an additional 225,000 people each day,” Shinn said in a phone interview last week. “It’s going to cause a lot of problems.”

Essentially, as he put it, the existing connections between the two boroughs “are sort of tapped out.”

Enter Shinn’s vision for what he has dubbed the “L-Ternative Bridge,” which he is approaching with the monomaniacal focus of Alec Guinness in “The Bridge on the River Kwai.”

He recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise an initial $50,000 to get things rolling, but as of last week had only raised about $10,000.

“This has happened extremely fast,” he said. “We’re exploring it…looking at putting out bids. I’ve spoken to a couple of companies to get estimates. I’ve bounced it off naval engineers and architects. … I think this bridge could take all the people that take the L.”

As for the pontoon bridge’s feasibility, he noted there was one built 10 years ago in Africa by a European consortium that was twice as long and cost $38 million. However, Shinn was recently quoted saying this East River project could cost well more than twice that amount.

In this case, the cost of the floating bridge would be covered by a $1 toll, he said, though, initially, at least, it could be publicly financed.

Most ferries and other small boats would be able to pass under a raised portion of the bridge, while there would be a drawbridge to let larger ships through.

The structure spanning the 3,000-foot stretch of river would only be temporary, and would be disassembled after the L train’s 15-month shutdown.

Shinn said he first pondered the possibility of the pontoon bridge eight months ago, but only started concentrating on it in earnest more recently.

The bridge would float on “barges,” which would basically be large hollow metal squares, and be secured by heavy chains extending off to the sides attached to Delta anchors on the river bottom.

It would have four lanes, two going each direction. The inner lanes would be for buses, while the outer ones would be for pedestrians and cyclists. The buses would be on the inside lanes, to keep the bridge from tilting or flipping.

“You have to keep the weight centered,” he explained.

He said he’s aware that the project would need Coast Guard approval, among other permits. He obviously doesn’t have any of those yet.

“This is all happening extremely fast,” he reiterated. “The first step was try to get this in the public eye.”

He said he has not contacted anyone at City Hall about the plan yet, either. However, he was pumped to get a glowing endorsement from Fred Wilson, of Union Square Ventures, one of the biggest venture capitalists, who last Friday promoted Shinn’s pontoon plan on his blog, AVC.com.

New York City’s tech industry is based around Union Square, so it’s no surprise that the L shutdown is a major issue for that set.

“So this is a big deal for NYC, and a big deal for NYC tech companies,” Wilson blogged regarding the L shutdown. “In an informal and unscientific poll I took this week of NYC tech company CEOs, about 20-25% of the employees of NYC tech companies in Manhattan take the L train to work.

“So how are these people going to commute for those 15 months (which is almost certainly going to take longer than 15 months)?

“The best answer I have heard from the NYC government is ‘more buses going over the Williamsburg Bridge.’ Which is an option but not a fantastic option. The Williamsburg Bridge is already a crowded transportation mode during the morning and evening rush hours and more buses means something is going to have to give.

“My dad was an Army Corp of Engineers officer his entire career and retired a brigadier general,” Wilson noted. “He knows a lot about pontoon bridges. So I asked him if this idea is viable. He said:

“Fred, Having built several pontoon bridges, including some designed for 60-ton tanks, I know the idea is feasible. (One of my bridges was across the Rhine River. That was done for the first time by Julius Caesar.) Drawbacks: they are expensive, have low speed limits, and require constant maintenance. Still, if the permanent solution in that location can’t handle traffic for some time, this could be a temporary replacement. Interesting idea. Thanks for sharing it .”

Wrote Wilson, “That’s all I need to know that this will work. My dad knows his stuff when it comes to pontoon bridges.”

The uber-investor urged his followers to contribute to Shinn’s Kickstarter campaign, “if you want to see this idea get some traction.”

As for the speed on his bridge, Shinn said traffic would move at around 30 miles per hour and cross the span in about a minute and a half.

Shinn’s father was an engineer, too, and Shinn, who is originally from San Diego, noted that he “grew up on boats,” so this whole project interests him deeply.

“I’ve always loved designing and building things,” he said. “New York City is my favorite city in the world. I was thinking about all the people and businesses that would be affected by this. The more I thought about this, I said, ‘This could really work.’ My hope is that it would help a lot of people. … I think this absolutely is going to be feasible.”

Asked what other projects he has designed, he did not offer any, shrugging that was “getting into the weeds.”

In searching online for a head shot of Shinn, The Villager discovered that, in fact, he is a former male model. Among his modeling gigs, 12 years ago, hyped as a sexy “yachtsman from San Diego,” he was featured in underwear ads for Calvin Klein.

At any rate, Shinn said he used to live on Third Ave. at 14th St. and work in Midtown, and would take the L to Union Square on rainy or snowy days to transfer to an Uptown train, so is familiar with how crowded the L can be.

“Your face would be in someone’s armpit,” he recalled.

Again, it’s hard for him to imagine the city’s mitigation plans would be able to accommodate all of those displaced straphangers.

Regarding the impact on the pontoon bridge’s Manhattan side, it would funnel the buses onto Avenue C, where they could then connect to 14th St. The bridge’s last leg would span the F.D.R. Drive, again, using the metal-box “barges” as supports.

A huge issue for Manhattan residents living on or around 14th St. is how the city’s interim plan for the subway’s cessation would affect them, in terms of increased traffic on side streets, among other things. But Shinn said, “the city already has a plan for that,” so that’s not his focus of concern.

“I’m going to leave that to the M.T.A.,” he said.

Conceivably, though, the pontoon bridge could lessen the burden on Soho and Little Italy during the L shutdown: The city plans to add a squadron of extra bus shuttles looping from the Williamsburg Bridge to 14th St. and other local transit hubs, which currently has residents of those areas panicking about the impact, since the buses would be streaming through their neighborhoods.

For more information on the pontoon bridge proposal, visit www.kickstarter.com/projects/lternativebridge/l-ternative-bridge