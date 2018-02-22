Naming Jane in vain?

To The Editor:

Re “What would Jane do? Show the L shutdown study!” (talking point, by David Marcus, Feb. 15):

Jane Jacobs — and many other residents of the Village, Soho and the Lower East Side — fought against the Lower Manhattan Expressway because its construction would have meant the razing of hundreds of buildings, the displacement of thousands of residents, and would have promoted more car traffic in the area, needlessly exposing residents and workers to dangerous exhaust and traffic violence.

Those who fought the expressway championed neighborhood-centric ideas, which retain the urban fabric instead of bending or breaking it. To compare, on the one hand, eliminating private vehicles from a single street and adding a bikeway, to, on the other hand, the maelstrom of destruction that displaced 250,000 New Yorkers to build highways that gashed our neighborhoods apart, is to make a mockery of the work of Jane Jacobs.

Brian Howald

A parking paradise

To The Editor:

There is no “live and let live” when one person in a motor vehicle takes up so much space on a narrow 28-foot-wide street that could be used by so many others employing more efficient modes of travel, such as bicycles.

When I carry my two children on my 24-inch-wide cargo bike, I deserve a space on the road that is safe and separated from moving motor vehicles. If a driver of a motor vehicle will not “share the road” with me, I will be hurt or die.

People riding their bicycles carrying their children are as vulnerable as people pushing strollers — they can’t mix with motor vehicle traffic.

The practice of storing motor vehicles on the street for free needs to stop. I biked with my kids last Saturday on the block of W. 13th St. between Sixth and Seventh Aves. Forty vehicles were parked on the south side of the street. Twenty-seven of them had New York license plates.

Under the current situation everybody has access to leave his or her car on the street for $90 a week — that’s two street-cleaning tickets at $45 each — unless street cleaning is suspended for holidays or snow.

Choresh Wald

Adios, Ragbir

To The Editor:

Re “Reprieve for Ragbir as effort against ICE deports is heating up” (news article, Feb. 15):

I object to your reference of Linda Sasour as being an activist. You know damned well she is an anti-Semite and a fraud.

Ravi what’s his name is a convicted criminal. He ought to have kept a low profile. I do not, as many, give a rat’s ass if he is shipped off to Trinidad. He committed crimes, was convicted and ought to be packed off.

I look forward to your paper, which could replace the Village Voice, which ran itself into the ground. I hope your paper does not do so with too much leftist crap. You did not ask me, but oppositional ideas might make your paper even more relevant.

Bert Zackim

Council wheeler-dealers

To The Editor:

It is with great hope and trepidation that I watch the very likable Cory Johnson’s meteoric rise to political power. It reminds me of another councilmember from our district who did the same and who ultimately gave away our hospital and nursing home to the real estate industry, resulting in the loss of livability and the unique character of our historic neighborhood.

For instance, while we do need affordable housing, we cannot afford to lose any more open space in this area that currently has so little. The loss of the Elizabeth St. Garden is a travesty, as would be the loss of the proposed alternative site for the senior housing project, at Hudson and Leroy Sts., which has also long been slated for open space use.

Time will tell what deals have been made. (And I cannot help but wonder who the “dealmaker” behind this is.)

Lynn Pacifico

Folded on Franken

To The Editor:

“#MeToo is going too far for some veteran feminists” (news article, Feb. 8):

Good article. I agree that Al Franken was an unfortunate casualty; the Dems caved on that one. As far as I know, the comment about Al Goldstein is accurate. He was obnoxious but I never heard of him being labeled as abusive.

Jared Rutter

Plan is ‘Harley’ fair

To The Editor:

Re “Why Downtown should back congestion pricing” (talking point, by Charles Komanoff, Feb. 8):

We all want to reduce congestion in Manhattan. One of the primary tools that London’s planners implemented in their successful congestion-pricing plan was to incentivize motorcycles and scooters with free passage into their congestion zone. They recognize what everyone already understands in most European cities, which is that two-wheeled vehicles are fuel-efficient, congestion-reducing transportation, and they actively encourage a mode shift from car driving to motorcycle riding.

Why wouldn’t our small, lightweight vehicles be exempt from the proposed toll here in New York City, just as they are in London? Small scooters can weigh as little as 160 pounds and achieve as much as 132 miles per gallon. Average fuel consumption for two-wheeled vehicles is less than half that of the average car, and six scooters or motorcycles can park in the space occupied by one SUV. Yet, the FixNYC plan lumps our vehicles in with passenger cars and SUV’s. All would be tolled the same $11.52 per trip.

Not only are two-wheeled vehicles not mentioned in the FixNYC plan, we’re also completely absent from the otherwise comprehensive Balanced Transportation Analyzer. Why would such a useful tool, which measures every other form of transportation, including bicycles and pedestrians, fail to include two-wheeled vehicles?

Fuel-efficient, congestion-reducing two-wheeled vehicles are part of the solution, and we therefore should be exempt from the congestion-pricing toll.

Cheryl Stewart

