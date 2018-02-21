Facade fatality

A Garden City, Long Island, man died last week after he was struck early Friday afternoon by a metal step that fell from a fire escape on Howard St. in Soho, police said.

Police found Ricahrd Marchhart, 58, lying unresponsive on the street. A woman, 24, also suffered a minor head wound.

Police initially reported that both victims were in stable condition and not likely to die, but Marchhart expired Saturday afternoon.

Police said the stair came lose around 1:40 p.m. when an engineer who was inspecting the building stepped onto it and it came lose under her weight. NBC News said it was “part of a regular check” of the nine-story building that, under law, is required for city buildings more than six stories tall.

The Daily News reported the step weighed 150 pounds and was four-and-a-half-feet long. Marchhart, a father of three who worked in lighting and ran triathalons, may have been in the area on a business visit, it was speculated, the News wrote.

NBC reported that the inspector, who does not work for the Department of Buildings, slipped through the opening a bit but was able to catch herself and pull herself up. A deputy Fire Department chief said the step had dislodged under the woman’s own weight.

NBC reported that the building’s last facade inspection report, filed in 2013, found its exterior safe as long as periodic maintenance is performed, and that D.O.B. found the fire escape had no unsafe conditions.

E. 4th mugging

Police said that on Sun., Jan. 28, around 10:40 p.m., a man approached a 47-year-old in front of 40 E. Fourth St. and grabbed him from behind. The attacker punched the victim in the face, threw him to the ground, and threatened to stab him while demanding money. He took $105 in cash from the victim and fled. No weapon was displayed. The victim sustained a bloody nose, but did not seek medical attention.

Police received a surveillance camera image of the alleged suspect, showing a young black male wearing a black-and-yellow parka with a yellow hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

A surveillance camera video of the alleged suspect in a store robbery at 66 E. Seventh St. Courtesy N.Y.P.D.

Retail robbery

On Wed., Feb. 14, around 5:08 p.m., a guy entered a retail clothing store at 66 E. Seventh St., and spoke to an employee under the pretense of making a purchase. The man then approached the store counter, displayed a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. He took $500 in cash and a cell phone and fled.

Police described the suspect as black, in his mid-20s, around 5 feet 10 inches tall, and last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red jacket and black pants.

Screwed himself

Police said a man got into a verbal dispute with another man at the McDonald’s at 136 W. Third St. on Tues., Feb. 13, at 11:40 p.m. and it escalated to the point of potential violence. The suspect allegedly pulled out a screwdriver, pointed it at the 24-year-old victim and warned, “You’re gonna get this.”

James Johnson, 44, was arrested for felony criminal possession of a weapon.

Thief gets burned

A 38-year-old woman’s handbag was stolen when she left it unattended at Pommes Frites, at 128 MacDougal St., on Wed., Jan. 24, at 12:15 a.m. while she went to pay for her food, police said. Unauthorized transactions were made on her credit cards. The total value of the victim’s purse and its contents were $4,480.

John Livigni, 48, was arrested for felony grand larceny.

Mr. Plastic

A 28-year-old man reported that his credit card number was being used without his permission at Mr. Dennehy’s, at 63 Carmine St., police said. The suspect was pointed out by staff and apprehended by police at the bar / restaurant. A search of the suspect produced “forged instruments.”

Ray Mondelle, 28, was arrested for felony grand larceny.

Headed for a fall

A man fell from a fire escape at 190 Waverly Place on Sun., Feb. 18, at 6:40 p.m., according to police. The 21-year-old was questioned and determined not to live in the building or know anyone who lives there. After a canvass by police, a 29-year-old woman in one of the apartments reported that the suspect had been trying to enter her apartment from the fire escape window.

Lorenzo Daiz, 21, was charged with felony attempted burglary.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson