BY LAURA HANRAHAN | Governor Cuomo’s Fix NYC congestion-pricing plan received pushback from Manhattan’s Community Board 1 during a Land Use, Zoning and Economic Development Committee meeting on Monday night, Feb. 12.

The tentative 36-page plan, announced at the end of January, outlines several recommendations for battling Manhattan’s increasing street traffic, improving public transportation systems and reducing carbon emissions.

Average traffic speeds in Midtown have been steadily decreasing by 0.3 miles per hour each year, according to remarks at a press conference with Mayor Bill de Blasio in October 2017.

“Five years ago, speeds in Midtown were around 6.5 [miles per hour], now we’re down to about 5,” Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said at the press conference.

The Fix NYC recommendations, compiled by a panel commissioned by the governor, call for mass investments by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to improve the subway system, as well as implementing a zone pricing plan for all vehicles entering Manhattan below 60th St.

If the panel’s recommendations are followed, drivers entering the tolled zone would see a charge of $11.52. There would be no charge for leaving the zone, and drivers entering through a tolled bridge or tunnel would not be charged twice. Taxis, ride-shares and for-hire vehicles would see charges of $2 to $5 added per ride, while commercial trucks and vehicles would be charged $25.34.

The toll zone is expected to raise more than $1 billion dollars in revenue annually, according to the panel’s report. Profits would be used to update and improve the currently crumbling subway infrastructure and for transportation improvements in the outer boroughs.

The plan also calls for improvement of traffic law enforcement, an overhaul of the New York City government-issued parking placards program, and reform of taxi and limousine commission regulations.

C.B. 1 covers Lower Manhattan, with its northern border extending roughly from Canal St. to around the Brooklyn Bridge. During the board’s Feb. 12 committee meeting, there was a general consensus that steps needed to be taken to address current traffic issues, public transit conditions and environmental concerns. However, several points of contention were raised about the Fix NYC plan. The most prominent issue was the financial burden the fees would place on residents of the tolled district. Cities like London that have implemented congestion pricing in recent years excluded residents of the tolled area from being subjected to the fee. The Fix NYC panel does not include this in its plan, however.

Indeed, Charles Komanoff, a prominent transit planner and Tribeca resident, recently argued in a talking point in The Villager why he thinks zone residents should be charged — and would end up paying more than outer-borough residents — under the plan.

Committee member Tammy Meltzer spoke to tolls being placed on residents who need to travel outside of the zone but for whom public transit isn’t an option.

“You’d have to pay to get to the major cancer hospitals in New York City,” Meltzer said. “Mount Sinai, Lennox Hill, New York Presbyterian, Sloan Kettering. To me it’s unconscionable that it would be a part of this conversation.”

Meltzer also expressed concerns over the fact that the plan would disadvantage long-time, working-class and middle-class residents who have owned cars for decades.

“I’ve been down here 22 years with a car,” she said. “If you look at the way Lower Manhattan was developed, 22 years ago there was no subway near the West Side. If you wanted to go to grocery stores, there was no Whole Foods down here 22 years ago. Unless you shopped at Gristedes, you would go shopping and cab back. There were a lot of cars, so a lot of the major residential developments have parking because it was a car place. Life changes, I understand that, but there’s no point in penalizing people for that.”

Committee Member Tom Goodkind offered that the M.T.A.’s financial mismanagement is now putting an unnecessary burden on the city’s residents, leading to severe measures like congestion pricing.

“The M.T.A. is completely corrupt when it comes to accounting,” Goodkind stated. “We need to have them clean themselves before taxing car owners.”

Following the discussion, Paul Goldstein, another committee member, proposed that the body draft a resolution that would state their strong concerns about adverse financial impacts on locals and ask for a toll carve-out for all Lower Manhattan residents. But with many of the committee members feeling it was too soon in their discussion to draft a resolution, Goldstein’s motion failed to pass, with seven votes in favor, six opposed and two abstentions.

The issue will now be presented to the full board for further discussion.