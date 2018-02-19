- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- The Angry Buddhist
- Progress Report
- COLUMNS
- CARTOONS
- Talking Point I
- Talking Point II
- Gallery Seen
- News
- Opinion
- CARTOONS
- Reporter's Notebook
- Talking Point
- Notebook
- Guest Editorial
- Columns
- Editorials
- Your Letters
- Scene
- Publisher
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Why publish un-educated, no-data supportive messages like: "So many of these bike riders speed down the block and make sudden turns and pay no attention to who is crossing. These bike lanes are dangerous for pedestrians throughout the city.” This info is false. Two way bike lanes have been implemented around the city. No reports of injuries. The 2 way bike lane on Clinton St borders huge public housing projects with hundreds of families, disabled and handicapped. The 2 way bike lane on Chrystie St borders senior citizens day centers yet not one story have been published or any data was released from NYPD or NYC DOT regarding any safety issues.
There are two way bike lanes, but none on a narrow (29 feet), cross-town, residential street – and one that is expecting a significant increase in vehicles diverted from 14th St once the "L" train is closed. The two -way bike lanes on Clinton St appear to border a row of stores on one side and a park on the other and Chrystie St is much wider than 30 feet. The examples are not comparable to 13th St.
The L train has been shut down on weekends since May 2017 – inconvenient, but we're managing. I don't understand why the repair work can't be done on the same type of schedule – besides the fact that it'll take longer. Someone please enlighten me. Thanks. 14th Street Resident