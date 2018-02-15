Hate-filled attack

Police said that on Mon., Feb. 5, around 2:05 a.m., at Suffolk and Broome Sts., a man approached a 37-year-old male victim and yelled racial slurs at him, then punched him in the face.

The victim fell to the ground and the individual slashed him on his right arm and leg with a knife. The attacker demanded the victim’s property and the victim gave him his cell phone — a $750 iPhone 7, according to the Daily News — and ran off.

The assailant fled the scene on foot westbound along Broome St. The victim was removed to Mt. Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in stable condition.

The News identified the victim as Tomas Jaimez, a father of two young girls, who was returning home from his work shift at a restaurant. He was about a half-block from his home when he was assaulted.

“He was trying to stab me in my stomach,” Jaimez told the News. “He tried sticking his knife through my jacket. He said, ‘Give me your phone and your wallet.’ I said, ‘I don’t have any money.’

“He said, ‘f—ing Mexican rat! Get away from my country.’ I still couldn’t breathe. He finally walked away.”

The attacker is described as black, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 190 pounds, 40 to 45 years old, and last seen wearing a black North Face parka with a fur-lined hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Meatpacking mauling

A man attending a company party at Bagatelle, at 1 Ninth Ave., in the Meatpacking District, on Sun., Dec. 10, of last year when he was assaulted by a security guy, police said.

According to police, video of the incident, which occurred at 12:52 a.m., shows the 39-year-old victim being slammed down onto the sidewalk. The victim was then picked up by a security guard and held over a white partition while being shaken.

Video shows the suspect with his hands around the victim’s neck before the suspect is pushed over a partition. The victim was left laid out on the sidewalk. When the patron’s boss emerged from the party, he thought his employee was lying on the sidewalk because he was drunk and called a cab and sent him home.

The victim suffered multiple lacerations to the head, neck, knee and foot.

Kalombo Kayembe, 40, was arrested Wed., Feb. 7 for felony strangulation. A LinkedIn page for Kalombo Kayembe lists him as “Guest Relations Manager” at Villa Bagatelle.

Car scratch attack

A man parked his 2015 black Lexus in front of 303 Mercer St. on Wed., Jan. 17, at 10:50 p.m., and when he returned the next morning at 7:45 a.m., found a large scratch made around the vehicle. The value of the damages was $350.

Police said video footage was available. Ricardo Gonzalez, 47, was arrested for felony criminal mischief on Wed., Feb. 7.

Tisch School take

A 20-year-old woman left her property unattended in a classroom at N.Y.U. Tisch School of the Arts, at 721 Broadway, on Mon., Sept. 18, last year, police said. When she returned, she discovered that her things were missing. She had multiple credit cards in the missing bag, but there were no unauthorized charges. The total value of the bag and missing items was $2,600.

Richard Vasquez, 46, was arrested for felony grand larceny on Thurs., Feb. 8.

Mas(turbation) transit

Police reported that on Wed., Jan. 10, at 10:15 p.m., a 22-year-old woman was inside the Chambers St. subway station on the northbound platform, waiting for the J train, when she heard someone calling over to her. When she looked up, she saw a stranger masturbating his exposed penis in public view. The individual then walked up the stairs and continued masturbating on the mezzanine as he continued to stare down at the woman. The woman then left the mezzanine and fled the station.

The individual is described as a black man roughly in his 30s, with a medium complexion and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black scarf, a gray hooded sweatshirt, a gray shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

In a similar incident, on Thurs., Jan. 25, around 9:40 a.m., a 45-year-old straphanger was riding a southbound L train when an unidentified man boarded the train at 14th St. and Third Ave. and began to manipulate his exposed private parts. The woman was able to snap a photo of the man before he fled train station on foot.

The individual is described as a male Hispanic, around age 25, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and last seen wearing a large backpack with all dark clothing.

L.E.S. muggers

Police are looking for two young muggers who struck twice on the Lower East Side last month. In the first incident, police said, the pair — joined by a female sidekick — robbed a 62-year-old man in East River Park on Sun., Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m. The trio punched and kicked the victim and stole $43 from him, then fled in an unknown direction. The victim suffered facial injuries and was removed to a local hospital for treatment.

In the second incident, police said, on Tues., Jan. 23, at 4:07 a.m., in front of 654 Water St. in the Vladeck Houses, a 28-year-old man was approached by two of the hoods wearing ski masks, who punched him in the face and demanded his property. But the victim yelled for help and the attackers fled empty-handed. The victim was treated by emergency medics at the scene.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson