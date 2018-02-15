Congestion exemption

To The Editor:

Re “Why Downtown should back congestion pricing” (talking point, by Charles Komanoff, Feb. 8):

Motorcycles and scooters are not mentioned anywhere in this opinion piece. They should be spotlighted as fuel-efficient, congestion-reducing vehicles. Therefore, motorcycles and scooters should be exempt from congestion pricing in New York City.

Scooters can get more than 100 miles per gallon, and many motorcycles get more than 50 miles per gallon. They occupy a fraction of the space a car takes up in traffic, and an even smaller space when parked. Six motorcycles can park in the space occupied by one gas-guzzling SUV, and yet the current proposal would toll them at exactly the same rate as passenger cars.

Two-wheeled vehicles should not be tolled at all in New York City, in the same way that congestion pricing was implemented in London. Incentivizing the use of fuel-efficient, congestion-reducing vehicles benefits all New Yorkers.

Lauren Secular

Stamp of disapproval

To The Editor:

There are solutions to complaints concerning problems with delivery of mail. Congress needs to consider providing regulatory relief for reforms that could assist the U.S. Postal Service in providing better services.

U.S.P.S. averaged quarterly losses of $550 million in 2017. This will now result in the price of a first-class stamp going up by a penny from 49 cents to 50 cents later this year.

One wonders why they previously first decreased the price of a first-class stamp from 49 cents to 47 cents, before bringing it back to 49 cents.

Part of the problem is that Congress in 2006 mandated that U.S.P.S. fully fund 75 years of retirement benefits for employees. This has contributed billions to the Postal Service’s long-term debt. While many private and other public retirement plans are underfunded, the Postal Service’s is vastly overfunded.

It is time for Congress to amend legislation and afford U.S.P.S. the ability to fund its retirement plan at a more reasonable level.

There are other initiatives that could assist the Postal Service in avoiding frequent postage stamp increases. The Postal Service should continue with more joint business ventures, like Amazon in expanding Sunday delivery. This could be the start of something big. Using underutilized assets and facilities on Sunday could generate badly needed revenues. This would assist in developing alternatives to the periodic increasing frequency of raising the price of a first-class stamps every few years.

Why not consider going after other available untapped potential revenue streams? Consider uses these untapped sources to reduce operating deficits and perhaps even turn a small profit. The Postal Service could sell advertising space on the sides of its mailboxes, and inside and outside of post offices, along with on the sides of its small jeeps, regular trucks and heavy-duty long-haul trucks. Also, U.S.P.S. could sell off some of its valuable real estate and move to less-expensive locations.

Why not join banks and fast-food restaurants that sublet space at Walmart and other big-box stores to open smaller post offices? Generate both revenue and customers by subletting excess capacity at underutilized post offices to other village, town, county, city, state or federal agencies, along with private-sector businesses. License corporations to sponsor stamps for a fee.

Also, have members of Congress, the state Legislature, New York City Council and other local politicians pay the real, full costs for their annoying frequent bulk-rate mailings to constituents. These are nothing more than free re-election campaign brochures subsidized by taxpayers. Charge the full price for all junk mail. Future increases in the price of stamps should be directly tied to inflation.

The Postal Service should apply free-enterprise solutions, including working with Amazon and other private-sector businesses, to provide a more cost-effective product, reduce deficits and prevent more post-office branches from closing, thus keeping its commitment to serve the public well

Larry Penner

