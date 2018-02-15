After it stood under the Washington Square Arch for four months, workers this week disassembled Ai Weiwei’s “Good Fences Make Good Neighbors” public artwork. Dismissed as “The Birdcage” by some, the sculpture had a rough start because it displaced the annual holiday tree, and just generally encumbered the view of the stately arch. But the installation — intended to highlight America’s new “lack of openness” — had perhaps its finest moments when immigrant-rights activists paraded through it on their prayerful Jericho Walks against ICE deportations.