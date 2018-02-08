Hard to stomach: In an act of desperation, to be allowed to return to their homes, displaced tenants from 85 Bowery will start a hunger strike on Thurs., Feb. 8, at 11 a.m., outside the offices of the Department of Housing Preservation and Development, at 100 Gold St. The 75 low-income tenants were forced to evacuate the building on the cold night of Jan. 18, and the city gave the landlord, Joe Betesh — who is also the owner of the Dr. Jay’s chain of stores — two weeks to fix a dangerously slanting staircase. With that deadline passed, tenants are now taking drastic measures, as witnessed by the hunger strike. A press conference and rally will accompany the kickoff of the food-forgoing action, all of which is sponsored by the Coalition to Protect Chinatown and Lower East Side and the 83-85 Bowery Tenants Association. In a statement, a spokesperson for Bowery 8385 LLC, said, “Our team is working diligently each day to repair the severely damaged infrastructure of 85 Bowery and make the building safe for habitation. Any reports claiming that we seek to demolish the building or replace it with a hotel or condominiums are false. We all share the same goal — moving families back into their homes as quickly as possible. We understand this is a very difficult time for families of 85 Bowery and we are providing quality hotel accommodations in Chinatown for the duration of repairs, so families are able to remain in the local community while our work continues.” The spokesperson added Betesh is providing 18 rooms at the nearby Wyndham Garden hotel for 85 Bowery families, and those rooms will remain available, at the owner’s expense, until the repairs are complete.