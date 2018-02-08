Oh, Man-itoba…

The Daily News’s Confidential column reported that Handsome Dick Manitoba was charged last week for domestic assault for allegedly assaulting Zoe Hansen, his former domestic partner.

The arrest, which Confidential reported “involved more than a dozen officers,” occurred at the couple’s apartment at Sixth St. and First Ave. on Fri., Feb. 2, at 9:46 a.m. The location is nearby Manitoba’s eponymous bar on Avenue B, which the pair co-own.

Manitoba was arraigned on his charges last Friday and is due back in Criminal Court March 26. He faces three counts of third-degree assault and one count each of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and second-degree harassment. The charges are all classified as misdemeanors.

Manitoba 64, (who was born Richard Blum), was the front man for the Dictators, one of the main punk-rock bands of the early CBGB scene. He shares the apartment with Hansen, 51, though they reportedly have not been romantically involved for eight years, according to Hansen’s Facebook page, Confidential reported. They share a teenage son from their 16-year relationship.

According to the criminal complaint, Hansen was “crying, with tears streaming down her face and her body shaking,” when officers arrived. She told the cops, “He bit me. He bit my nose. He grabbed my neck and applied pressure.”

In the complaint, a Ninth Precinct officer who responded to the call said he observed scratches on Hansen’s neck.

Hansen fled the apartment and is said to be staying with friends in the area.

Asked by The Villager if it was true that more than 12 officers had responded to the incident, Deputy Inspector Vincent Greany, the Ninth Precinct’s commanding officer, said, “Not true.”

“Domestic violence calls can turn dangerous quickly,” he explained. “There can be a lot of emotion and tension between the individuals involved.

“So, often when we can, we back each other up to ensure we maintain a safe outcome for all. I can’t get into specific details of this particular investigation.

“A typical example could be an additional unit responded to back the unit that received the call, and in an arrest situation a supervisor may be present. That would be about six officers.”

Christopher attacker

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted three people on Christopher St. last Saturday night.

Police said that on Feb. 3, around 10 p.m., a 22-year-old woman was walking near 78 Christopher St., just west of Seventh Ave. South, when a man approached her and struck her in the face, causing a small cut on her lower lip. The man fled. The victim was removed to Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition.

In the second incident, police said that two minutes later, a 35-year-old man was walking near 81 Christopher St. when he was struck in the face by the same suspect, leaving him with a small cut on his nose. The individual fled, and the victim was removed to Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition.

A minute later, the same attacker then reportedly accosted a 60-year-old pedestrian in front of 74 Christopher St., hitting him in the face, causing a small cut to his mouth. The suspect fled, and the victim declined medical treatment.

Police described the assailant as black, in his mid-20s, 6 feet tall,175 pounds, and wearing all dark clothing. A photo released by police shows a bearded man apparently wearing light-colored clothing, but that’s because the nighttime closed-circuit TV image was lightened to better show the man, a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. Tips are confidential.

Sandals swipe

According to police, a security guard at DSW, at 40 E. 14th St., saw a woman take a pair of $89 sandals from a shelf inside the place on Wed., Jan. 31, at 2:19 p.m., and try to put them in a Whole Foods bag and leave without paying.

Tiffani Hyatt, 30, was arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny.

CVS mess

Police said a man got irate after he was asked to leave the CVS store at 65 Fifth Ave., at E. 14th St., on Sun., Feb. 4 at 5:03 p.m. He lunged at two police officers, biting the male cop several times on the arm and leg and hurting the female officer’s wrist and hands. The suspect reportedly kicked and flailed his arms and spat at the officers as they tried to arrest him. Serge Theronier,31, was charged with felony assault.

Police pier assist

A man was at Pier 40, at Houston and West Sts., on Tues., Oct. 17, last year, when he saw two men steal his bag from the playing field and run away, police said. The incident happened around 8 p.m. The man said several people tried to chase down the suspects but could not catch them. The victim’s Apple MacBook worth $2,000 was in the bag.

Marco Valencia Guzman,18, was collared Feb. 1 for felony grand larceny.

Subway snatch

On Sun., Jan. 29, at 15:20 p.m., a 33 year-old man was inside the W. Fourth St. subway station and bought a MetroCard. When he went to swipe his card through the turnstile, a thief snatched his wallet from his hand and ran out of the station. The victim chased and confronted the suspect outside the station, and the individual punched him in the face. As the perp fled, he dropped the wallet to the ground after removing $270. The victim retrieved his wallet. Tips can be reported to the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline.

Lincoln Anderson

and Tabia C. Robinson