Top police brass and the Sixth Precinct recently unveiled the Greenwich Village precinct’s new Neighborhood Coordination Officers program. The program assigns a special group of N.C.O. officers to patrol specific sectors, so that they really get to know the residents and merchants in each area and their concerns about crime and quality-of-life issues. In addition, other police officers are also assigned to specific sectors to supplement the N.C.O.’s efforts. The precinct formerly had nine patrol sectors, but under the new initiative, now has four. The East Village’s Ninth Precinct and Chelsea’s 10th Precinct both got the N.C.O. program last year, and it is being implemented at precincts around the city.