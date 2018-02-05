Fred Bass, the legendary owner of the Strand Bookstore, was celebrated and memorialized at the literary mecca at Broadway and E. 12th St. that he worked in for most of his life and built into a world-famous brand. An East Village native, Bass died Jan. 3 at age 89. Many writers and cultural luminaries shared their fond memories of him and of the Strand’s importance to them. Tom Finkelpearl, the commissioner of the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs, also presented Bass’s daughter, Nancy Bass Wyden, with a Fred Bass Day proclamation in her father’s honor.