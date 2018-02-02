BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Mount Sinai Health System is currently “strongly considering” building an extra four floors atop its new mini-hospital in the works in the northwestern corner of the East Village.

While “nothing is set in stone,” Mount Sinai is “strongly considering” including the additional levels “as part of the initial build,” a source recently told The Villager.

The new mini-hospital will rise on the east side of Second Ave. between E. 13th and E. 14th Sts. and will be called Mount Sinai Downtown Beth Israel. Construction is slated to begin early this year and finish by late 2020.

Mount Sinai is shutting down its historic hospital in Gramercy, just a few blocks away at E. 16th St. and First Ave., most of which dates to 1927.

The new mini-M.S.D.B.I. hospital will be the flagship of an expansive new Mount Sinai Downtown health network, covering Manhattan south of 34th St.

Previously, hospital officials had discussed maybe constructing additional space atop the new East Village mini-hospital later on, should it be needed. They always voiced this at public meetings and it was stated during presentations, that the hospital would be built with the capacity to have more floors added later on down the road.

But now, Mount Sinai is “leaning toward building them as part of the new hospital from the start,” the source told the paper.

“We do not plan to use the extra floors for beds,” he stressed. “However, if trends dramatically shift, we would have the space to add beds, should the need arise. Again, we still believe the 220 beds are the correct number, but the extra floors will give us more flexibility.”

All of those beds would not all be located at the new mini-hospital, however. That, as currently planned, would have 70 inpatient beds. The other 150 beds are current ones that Mount Sinai will be keeping for its behavioral health patients at its nearby Bernstein Pavilion, on E. 16th St. at Stuyvesant Square.

As for the extra floors at the new mini-hospital they would, at least initially, be used for “programmatic use” — meaning for various services supporting the hospital.

Mount Sinai released an official statement to The Villager regarding the additional floors:

“As we have stated from the start, we are continuing to evaluate all of our options, including possibly building the extra four floors as part of the initial build,” the statement said.

“We have always committed to an open and transparent process, and after listening to the concerns from local leaders and constituents, as well as our internal advisers and leaders, we are currently leaning toward building the extra four floors for programmatic use, not beds.

“We still believe that 220 beds will best meet the needs of the community. However, if we see a dramatic change in the future, we will be better prepared and have greater flexibility to address that issue with these additional floors already built. We will continue to update the community as our progress continues.”

At public forums and in discussions with hospital officials over the past couple of years, local politicians have constantly pushed the health system not to wait to add the extra floors, but to include them in the scaled-down-hospital’s initial construction.

Carlina Rivera, the East Village’s new councilmember, was happy to hear from The Villager that Mount Sinai is leaning toward constructing a bigger building with the capacity for more beds.

New Council Speaker Corey Johnson appointed Rivera chairperson of the Council’s Committee on Hospitals. She noted she will be meeting with Mount Sinai this coming week.

“Absolutely! I’m glad to hear it!” Rivera said in response to the news. “It’s a good idea. They’ve been listening to us. We’ve been having a lot of meetings,” she said regarding all the community forums that have been held on the hospital rebuilding project.

Rivera, who was formerly a district leader, has been among the officials repeatedly stressing to Mount Sinai at those meetings and elsewhere that 70 hospitals beds simply is not enough to serve the community.