BY REBECCA FIORE | To sell air rights or to not sell air rights? That’s the question on the minds of 1,627 Seward Park Co-operative shareholders. Heightened tension due to a lack of trust between shareholders and the co-op’s board of directors looms as residents are deciding whether to sell unused air rights — formally known as development rights — to a developer who wants to build two tall residential towers sandwiching the landmarked former Bialystoker Nursing Home.

The proposed deal between the board and the developer, Ascend Group, along with Optimum Asset Management, a European investor, is for the development group to buy 162,000 square feet of air rights at $300 per square foot from Seward Park for a total of $48.6 million. The co-op currently has 1.3 million square feet of unused air rights, according to developers.

In November 2016, Ascend and Optimum purchased three properties along East Broadway, Nos. 228, 232 and 226. The Bialystoker Nursing Home, which sits at 228 East Broadway, was designated an individual exterior landmark in 2013, so only interior renovations can be made.

If the air rights deal is O.K.’d, the developers plan to construct two buildings. One, on the west side of the former nursing home, would be 22 stories and 242 feet high. The one on the east side of the landmarked building would be 33 stories and 343 feet high, with a 12-foot cantilever over the ramp leading to the co-op’s underground garage. The Seward Park Co-op currently sports four 20-story buildings, standing about 175 feet high.

According to a statement from Doron Stember, the president of the co-op’s board, this offer is unique.

“The Bialystoker lot is the only air-rights sale possibility that would not include any construction on co-op property,” he explained. “Since we don’t own the Bialystoker land or have sole control over timing, in contrast to the potential sites on our property, the board is responsible for bringing the vote to our shareholders, so they don’t miss an opportunity to make the final decision themselves.”

In order for the air rights to be sold, 543 shareholders — one-third of the total eligible shareholders — must attend the vote for it to be valid. Of those, half must then vote to pass the motion forward to a referendum, according to Seward Park Housing Co-operative bylaws. There are 11 board members, who serve three-year terms; all must be shareholders of the co-op.

Ernie Yaverbaum has lived in the co-op for 35 years. He said he suspects the board has already made its decision and is pushing to get the residents to vote yes on the air rights, so that the co-op will get the money.

He said the board has not given an explicit “thumbs up or thumbs down,” but that by allowing the developers to set up makeshift stands — on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays — in the lobbies of the Seward Park Co-op, the board is further “steering” the conversation. However, according to the opposition’s own Web site, https://sites.google.com/view/sphc-air-rights/home?authuser=0, they also set up their own table in the lobby.

“They are showing a dismal state of affairs that we need the money,” Yaverbaum said. “They aren’t giving an opinion, but they are steering through subtle hints. It’s not an accurate reading; it’s their darkened version of the finances, so they can scare people to say yes to the air rights.”

Telling a different story, Darcey Gerstein, a fourth-year board member who has lived at the co-op for 13 years, said the board has been very forthcoming and honest about each step of the process. She said the board has not taken an official position yet, but is just presenting the facts at this point.

“If people feel that’s pushing an agenda, I think that’s maybe more indicative of the fact we have a lot of financial obligations,” she said. “Many shareholders are older and on fixed incomes. Affordability is a strong factor in decision-making — just nature of the facts. We are making all the information clear to people, so they have confidence in their own ability to make an informed vote.”

Gerstein noted that the board has gone above and beyond in trying to be as transparent as possible. They e-mail memos to shareholders, as well as distribute hard copies of them to each apartment, she noted. The board also created a Web site, sewardparkairrights.com, where all the memos are available.

“The volume and frequency of the communications we have put out speak for themselves,” she said. “I know that shareholders have a sort of embedded mistrust of the board, from long ago misdeeds and miscommunications. Throughout this process we have made a lot of effort to be clear and communicative and timely in communications.”

In addition to these efforts, Stember said they have held six shareholder meetings on the topic and scheduled three more.

Dan Strum, a co-op shareholder since 2000, who also writes a blog called The Buzz, spbuzz.org, about news involving the co-op, said he finds the shareholder meetings to be a bit like a performance.

“There are public sessions that are rather not quite scripted, but they are very orchestrated,” Strum said. “The board will step through information that will make a case they are trying to make. There hasn’t been an open forum where people can stand up and present views that aren’t scripted into the framework of the meeting.”

Stember said the proposed sale contract is still under negotiations with attorneys and that a vote date cannot be set until the contract is completed.

“The co-op’s bylaws require that we give official notice for any referendum vote of no fewer than 10 and no more than 40 days before the date,” he said. “We will give as much notice as possible.”

A memo from the board sent out to shareholders last June 13 read, “This fiscal year, the co-op’s anticipated operational costs were approximately $27,000,000, but only $22,000,000 was projected for income. Rather than imposing the 37 percent maintenance increase that would be required to overcome such a deficit, the Board looked to the co-op’s other revenue sources.”

But Yaverbaum said the board is adept at manipulating the discussion.

“The board, in my experience, going back many years, whenever they have issues, par for the course, they steer subtly,” he said. “No one wants to be the face of controversy, so they all just hide behind the board. It’s shady politics for people who don’t have the guts to say what they really believe.”

For his part, Paul Nasrani, a shareholder for 15 years, said while he has grown a bit frustrated with the timing of the information being given out, he still thinks the board is doing their best.

“I don’t see any indication that this board isn’t doing everything they can, surveys, meetings, negotiating with developers, getting us information,” he said. “They are not going to benefit. There’s a lot of good members and people. They have nothing to gain.”

In a Dec. 21, infographic titled “Capital Projections 2018-2021” the board explains that there is about $12 million in required infrastructure work that needs to be done at the co-op over the next four years. This work includes facade, terrace and elevator repairs.

Shareholder Joan Grant said she understands how the air-rights sale could alleviate the co-op’s current financial burden. But at the cost of adding two new towers, with up to 210 residential units, the decision on how to vote is complex, she said.

Grant, who has lived at the co-op for about four years with her husband, said she thinks the board has been clear with shareholders. She noted that, along with regularly issuing written reports, the board has also held shareholder meetings — though some say not enough.

“The co-op has some serious financial issues to deal with,” Grant said. “Our reserve fund is very low. We have repairs that need to be made, a lot of upcoming issues. We do have many expenses on the horizon and maintenance increases. Not everyone can absorb those increased expenses. These have to be paid one way or another. It could be that air rights is the answer.”

Grant’s apartment faces the former Bialystoker Nursing Home. She said she would be sorry to see the towers constructed. Whether or not the co-op votes to sell its air-rights to the project, the developers still own the land and can build there. And they also can simply build the towers smaller if they don’t get the extra square footage from the co-op. Both Grant and her husband haven’t made up their minds on how they will vote.

“The question for us is the difference between what will go up with or without the sale,” she said. “How much difference does that make?”

According to the developers’ Web site, without the air rights — their so-called as-of-right plan — is to build a 20-story building on the west side and a 17-story building on the east side of the Bialystoker Nursing Home, and that there would be no cantilever. This scenario would contain 140 units.

Nasrani said that, like Grant, he wants to know the incremental differences between a building with air rights and one without them.

“If they are going to build a 26-story building, then that’s not much different than a 23-story building,” he said. “I think we would be foolish not to approve it. We are not stopping it: They are going to build.”

Andrew Einhorn, a 17-year Seward Park Co-op resident, said he feels compassion for those shareholders who will be most affected by this decision. He said he does not think having two new towers flank the old nursing home building is a good idea.

“It will almost disappear,” he said of the historic structure. “So what’s the use of landmarking something if you can’t even see it anymore?”

Blogger Strum said that, in one meeting, a board member said the developers would build regardless. However, Strum is not convinced that it would be worth it for them without acquiring the additional air rights.

“I don’t know that they are going to build anyway,” he asserted. “I don’t think it would be profitable to build without air rights. If you build two buildings, you have to excavate two lots. You have two teams, two sites. You need approval of the two sites. It gets mighty expensive, mighty fast.”

Yaverbaum’s other issue with the board is that while he knows the developer will build either way, he thinks the board could have gotten more than $300 per square foot.

“If they really want this deal,” he said, “make this worth our while.”

Board member Gerstein said that the initial offer from the developers was $125 per square foot. The board subsequently hired consultants, who came up with the higher price of $300 per square foot. Additionally, the developers agreed to scale down the cantilever from 17 feet to 12 feet.

“Rather than having no offer to shareholders, we agreed to this price before bringing it to a vote,” she said.

Without a doubt, the quality of life at the co-op would be impacted by these two towers. Increased population density, impact on light, obstructed views and even the construction process itself are all factors shareholders are contemplating regarding the vote.

“There will be an influx of people in one corner [of the area]. It’s going to crowd out the parks, ruin the parking situation,” Yaverbaum said. “During construction there will be a big, heavy crane high up in the area. People love the Lower East Side because it’s an oasis; you are in the city, but in the quiet community. Now you are turning it into every other single block in Manhattan with giant buildings.”

Yaverbaum also said he feels once the shareholders agree to these towers, only more developers will be coming in, and building more than six stories tall.

“Once you open the floodgates, everyone is going to be doing it,” he said. “It’s not like these buildings will make the hugest difference, but in 10 years the entire Lower East Side will no longer be the same.”

Gerstein called being a member of the board, “a thankless job,” and said the board has bent over backward to relay information to the community in a neutral manner.

“It happens to be a period of time the co-op is going through transition and it’s hard for people to accept change, I think,” she said. “It’s been very challenging.”

Strum of The Buzz said the board’s position might not be as unified as it appears.

“We might be outclassed by the professional efforts against our team of volunteers,” he said. “I don’t know to what degree it might be adversarial in the board room. It might just be the unified face the board wants to make to the community.”

The most recent two-hour long shareholder meeting was held on Jan. 22, with professionals and board members presenting information on air rights and the project’s design, including an open Q&A session. Co-op president Stember said the board is getting closer to announcing a date for the referendum.

“This has been going on for over a year,” he said. “It’s not a surprise anymore there is a referendum coming. We are getting relatively close.”

The next shareholder meeting will be held Mon., Feb. 5, at the Manny Cantor Center, at 197 East Broadway, at 7 p.m.