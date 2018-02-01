BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Last year, it was belly dancing and kebabs at “A Night of Persian Delights.” This time, mixing things up a bit, it was Members Only jackets, glow sticks and Aqua Net.

In what has become an annual tradition, friends of Ray Alvarez a.k.a. Asghar Ghahraman threw him a birthday party Monday night at his hole-in-the-wall beignets and “Obama burgers” hot spot on Avenue A near E. Seventh St. This year it was “retro ’80s”-themed.

The East Village cheese-and-chili-dog ironman, who just turned 85, continues to pull the overnight shift — though these days with a little assistance from a helper.

As usual, there was a lot of exciting dancing on the worn linoleum countertop, as burlesque beauties with names like Pearls Daily, Lil Miss Lixx, Nasty Canasta, Cheeky Lane and Gal Friday shook it up even more than Ray when he’s whipping up one of his famous egg creams.

After one dancer’s performance, Matt Rosen, one of the event’s organizers, lightheartedly checked in with Ray if his heart could handle it. Ray got a pig valve replacement and pacemaker for his ticker a couple of years ago, but he was loving the dancing on Monday. And, in fact, he said he hopes to be there for 15 more years.

The cake was from the famous Veniero’s.

After deserting from the Iranian navy, Ray assumed a new identity and made his way to the East Village, where he eventually bought the candy store. He was granted amnesty under President Reagan, and — countering Trump’s negative take on immigrants — is one of the hardest-working merchants you will ever find.

“Ray, you’re the coolest ocotogenarian we know,” Rosen told him, before announcing, “After-party in Ray’s apartment!”