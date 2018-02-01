BY TEQUILA MINSKY | Ravidath Lawrence Ragbir petitioned the court against U.S. Attorney General Jefferson Sessions, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, ICE’s New York Field Office Director Thomas Decker and its assistant director, Scott Mechkowski.

From national to local, these are the players who are responsible for the fate of “Ravi” Ragbir and other immigrants in the New York area facing detention and deportation.

The Ragbir legal team was petitioning against his detention and deportation while he has other legal cases pending.

Late Monday morning, Jan. 29, U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest ordered that Ragbir be released from custody immediately. That afternoon, Ragbir left Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, N.Y., after 18 days in immigration detention in both Miami and New York State.

In her opinion, Forrest wrote: “There is, and ought to be in this country, the freedom to say goodbye.”

She condemned the inhumanity of people being snatched and sent away when they have lived without incident, comparing this administration’s practice to those in authoritarian regimes.

“We are not that country,” she wrote.

During the two-hour drive from in Goshen to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Manhattan, Ragbir’s hands were cuffed and his legs shackled. During transport, he asked why he was still shackled if he was being released, and was told, “Procedure.”

After Ragbir was processed in Lower Manhattan at ICE’s office at 26 Federal Plaza on Monday evening, an ICE officer brought him to Judson Memorial Church, on Washington Square South, where he was welcomed home.

Ragbir is still subject to being sent back to Trinidad. But his pending legal action helped his lawyers’ appeal to block deportation, return him to New York State and get him out of detention. He has an upcoming court hearing Feb. 9 in New Jersey, when his legal team will try to vacate his initial conviction from years ago, thus nullifying the case for deportation. They are hoping for a stay of deportation.

Ragbir was detained during a routine check-in at the Lower Manhattan ICE office on Jan. 11. Street protests that followed saw 18 arrests, including of two city councilmembers. The immigrant-rights activist is still supposed to report to ICE on Feb. 10, to be deported.

The last two-and-half weeks have obviously taken a huge emotional and physical toll on Ragbir and his wife, Amy Gottleib. However, support and solidarity continue to grow.

At a City Hall press conference on Wed., Jan. 31, with Ragbir and Gottleib present, Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez said, “New York is better because of Ravi. His strength, courage and the community he has built highlight the injustices committed in the name of broken immigration laws. We stand with Ravi, New Sanctuary Coalition and immigration advocates demanding that he stay in the United States in his home with his family.”

Rodriguez and Councilmmember Jumaane Williams were arrested for doing civil disobedience after Ragbir’s detention on Jan. 11.

Williams spoke to the ruthless action of the federal government.

“Their attacks have nothing to do with public safety and everything to do with bigotry and xenophobia,” he said. “We have a moral obligation to fight for Ravi’s permanent presence in America, and to reaffirm our commitment to being a sanctuary city that defends the rights of all immigrants.”

Many other councilmembers, along with Public Advocate Letitia James, shared their concerns about police officers’ actions during the street protests, Ragbir’s detention in New York, the New York Police Department’s involvement in taking him to the airport, what it means to be a sanctuary city, and the courage of Ragbir’s continued struggle.

New City Council Speaker Corey Johnson made an impassioned call for vigilance and continued action.

Ragbir acknowledged how tired he was from 18 days in detention — as he put it, “eighteen days in the belly of the beast.”

The day after his release, he went to Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in Washington, D.C., and “I was in the other belly of the beast,” he said.

Ragbir commented on all the resources that were used to take him away on Jan. 11, mentioning that there were 20 people at the hospital, half of them from the Police Department’s Emergency Service Unit.

“There were 10 cars taking me to the airport,” he said.

“This is a war game for them,” he said. “We are not going to allow them to shove us into the shadows.”

Councilmember Rodriguez invited everyone to come out in support on Feb. 10 when Ragbir has to go back to Federal Plaza.

“It’s not just to report!” Ragbir clarified. “The document says: ‘To be deported.’”

“The whole city has to come out,” Williams urged. “We have to shut something down!”

Attorney Alina Das, part of Ragbir’s legal team, emphasized that what is happening here is not normal.

“The law includes all of our rights,” she said. “When they come to take our leaders, we know they’re trying to destroy a movement for immigrant rights in this country.”

While they will continue to fight with and through the courts, she said, “The real fight will happen in the streets.”

Also, last Sat., Jan. 27, at Federal Plaza, there was another press conference with local congressmembers. Representative Nydia Velázquez emphasized how she and colleagues speak with one voice and will not be intimidated as they push back.

Velazquez took Gottlieb, Ragbir’s wife, as her guest to the State of the Union, and Ragbir traveled down to Washington with them. After mulling boycotting the event, Ragbir sat in the House gallery — right behind a guy with “Bikers for Trump” on his vest.

“It was very disconcerting to hear people applauding ‘clean, beautiful coal,’” Ragbir said. “ ‘Clean, beautiful, coal.’ That’s how extreme it was.”