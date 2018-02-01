BY EILEEN STUKANE | Before Corey Johnson’s inauguration as speaker of the New York City Council began on Sun., Jan. 28 — before his ears could hear the admiration and praise bestowed upon him by Mayor Bill de Blasio, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer and a host of other city and state elected officials — Johnson was mingling on the floor of the Haft Theater at the Fashion Institute of Technology, hugging and being hugged by constituents who, without exception, called him “a friend.”

“Say hello to your mother for me,” Johnson said to one woman, and “Hello, Jerry, how are you?” to another. He didn’t skip a beat as he greeted person after person by first name. The warm responses from constituents reflected the efforts Johnson has made to connect with and earn the trust of people living in the neighborhoods of his Council District 3.

Sitting with neighbors from Manhattan Plaza, the Hell’s Kitchen performing-artists residence, District Leader Marisa Redanty spoke of how they fought to elect Johnson when he was running for City Council.

“He’s not doing it for himself,” she said. “He’s interested in doing the work for the people, to meet everybody, know everybody, and ask about what they want and need. He was never far from any event.”

Residents credited Johnson with getting bus schedules posted, starting the Fresh Food for Seniors program (which every two weeks offers seniors fresh produce for $8 a bag, available in his district office), and eliminating the ponding on Ninth Ave. that made street crossing hazardous.

“This is quality of life,” Redanty said. “I know he’s going to do great things as speaker because that’s who he is. I don’t know how he does it.”

Every seat in the 700-capacity auditorium was filled by the time the ceremony opened with musical performances from the students of P.S .111 and P.S. 51. Aleta LaFargue, president of the Manhattan Plaza tenants association, gave opening remarks and introduced the many councilmembers and other local politicians who were on stage.

“I know I speak for everyone when I say that if you’re on the West Side, Corey is much more than an elected public official,” LaFargue said. “To so many of us across our district he is a friend, a neighbor, a surrogate son, a mentor, a mentee, a role model, a fighter.”

Mayor de Blasio spoke of Johnson’s activism after the November 2016 election.

“One of the people in this city who stood up the quickest, with the most fortitude, who started to organize his community to resist and to make sure values stay strong, was Corey Johnson,” de Blasio said. He added that New York City was sending a message to the whole country “that an H.I.V.-positive man is one of the great leaders of our city.”

The mayor talked about Johnson’s roots in a small Massachusetts town and how 20 years ago Johnson came out “in a world where almost no one did it, in a culture and athletic culture that so tragically rejected people’s truth.

“Corey is not a moderate,” he stated. “You don’t do things in moderation. You do it with all your energy and heart and became an activist, a community activist, a fighter for L.G.B.T. rights, a civic leader and the youngest community board chair in the city.” The mayor vowed regarding AIDS, “this will be the place where this epidemic ends.”

Before giving the oath of office, Schumer, like de Blasio, referred to Johnson’s childhood, specifically his upbringing in public housing.

“His family struggled, and struggled, and struggled,” he said. “But Corey had some inner strength, a great gift from God, and he became captain of his football team and he came out and said ‘I’m gay.’ ” Schumer, who met Johnson shortly thereafter, on Sunday called him “a fighter to stand up for who we are and what we believe in,” and “it’s a great day for New York City to have such a leader.”

Amidst the accolades, Johnson’s stated intention to make the City Council a “Council of independence,” meaning apart from the mayor, was later mentioned by City Comptroller Scott Stringer, as was Johnson’s creation of a new committee for oversight and investigation of city agencies.

Alphonso David, counsel to Governor Andrew Cuomo, dubbed “Corey Johnson the disruptor, the underdog, the fighter, and now the Speaker of the New York City Council. He has never forgotten how important it is to remain humble, how important it is to fight for the things that absolutely matter,” David said.

Finally taking the podium, after been unable to keep from dancing to “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now,” sung by the New York City Community Chorus earlier in the program, and comforting Council Majority Leader Laurie Cumbo’s baby Prince while Cumbo was seated beside him on stage, Johnson spoke of the 14,703 doors he knocked on during his campaign for office and how he continues to be inspired by those he met.

“Each one of you has a unique, incredible story and a unique set of life experiences and challenges that you’ve overcome,” he told the audience. “You are what inspires me and motivates me every single day.”

He highlighted accomplishments, including the pending public park on W. 20th St. in Chelsea, a new South Village historic district, the 500 affordable housing units at the St. John’s Partners project that will result from the Pier 40 air-rights negotiation he brokered, and an indoor recreation facility and affordable supermarket that will also be part of the St. John’s project. In spite of these wins, Johnson said the city faces big challenges.

“The affordability crisis that grips our city threatens the very existence of our neighborhoods,” he said. “People who lived in the same community for their entire lives find themselves priced out, unable to afford their rent or even their groceries. Many working families are literally living paycheck to paycheck. One missed shift or one medical expense away from eviction or bankruptcy.”

Johnson noted that the night before his inauguration ceremony, 61,000 people slept in shelters, 23,000 of them children under age 16.

“We must do better,” he stressed.

He vowed to extend rent protections and to work with state government “to finally, once and for all, close the loopholes that are allowing landlords to deregulate apartments.”

He noted that 22 percent of New Yorkers — 1.7 million people —live below the poverty line, and 44 percent are at the poverty line. He made clear that affordable housing is a priority.

He spoke out for small businesses that are unable to compete with “deep-pocketed chain stores” and subway riders who are experiencing “years of disinvestment in our infrastructure,” and also “shamefully racial disparities that persist in nearly every aspect of life in our city, including life expectancy, health outcomes, criminal justice and education.”

To the people of his District 3, running from the edge of Central Park to Canal St., Johnson vowed that even though he now has a bigger set of citywide responsibilities, “I will never ever let that stop me from my obligations to you, my constituents in this district. You will see me often, you will see my staff often, and we will have a close strong working partnership over the next four years just as we have had over the previous four years. I will always remember who elected me.”

Johnson then shared his personal story of struggle and hardship when he came out.

“When I came out in 1999 in a small town of 5,000 people, 30 miles north of Boston, when I came out to my family, when I came out at school, I was three months before that literally suicidal,” he recalled. “I was clinically depressed and I did not want to live anymore because I couldn’t accept myself and I was scared the world wouldn’t accept me. But I came out and I got the support and love that I needed and ultimately I realized that I deserved. And that one moment of coming out was the chain reaction in a series of events.”

Life events broadened Johnson’s perspective and brought him to New York.

“I will remember where I came from,” he said. “I will remember the struggles that I faced, I will remember the adversity. And when difficult decisions have to be made, I will do it remembering all of you, of course, but also the folks who aren’t here today: the single mom working two jobs, the public housing resident living in conditions that are not acceptable, the family whose landlord is harassing them, trying to deregulate where they live. I’ll remember these stories.”

He also promised that, though there would be good days and tough days, he would do the job “with a smile. I will have fun. I will do this job in an earnest way, in a serious way, and it will get the attention it deserves,” he said. “But I hope to have a lot of fun with you while at the same time making our city even better.”

Local politicians and others who have worked with Johnson said they have high expectations for him.

“Going back to when he was a community board chairperson, we had a number of issues that related to the waterfront we worked on,” Assemblymember Deborah Glick said. “He’s smart and focused and is going to be very good for the community.”

Her Assembly colleague Richard Gottfried said, “One of the reasons I supported Corey when he first ran for the Council was his dedication and the priority he gives to rent and housing. I think as speaker we’re going to see a lot more movement on protecting the rent laws and tenants’ rights and getting more affordable housing.”

Kyle Bragg, secretary / treasurer of SEIU 32BJ, said, “Corey has been an extraordinary advocate for responsible development and good jobs. I’m very happy to see someone who has both the skills and abilities and the morality to look out for working families in this city be the speaker of the New York City Council.”