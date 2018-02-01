Mugger team

Police said a man was walking near the corner of Horatio and West Sts. on Tues., Jan. 23, at 10:08 p.m. when he was robbed by a pack of teenagers. Four males, all in their late teens, demanded the 55-year-old man’s property. One of the suspects reportedly displayed a dark-colored firearm and said, “Take out your wallet and don’t make it look obvious.”

According to police, the same suspects struck again a half hour later at Washington and W. 10th Sts., when they walked up to a 35-year-old man and demanded his iPhone 8 Plus and his house keys. During the robbery, one of the thugs brandished a gun.

Police were called, and after a canvass of the area, arrested Derek Lopez, 18, Brent Dumay, 19, and Jameel Grant, 18, all for felony robbery.

iPhone fracas

After two men argued in front of 53 Little W. 12th St. on Sun., Oct. 8, 2017, at 4:05 a.m., the 22-year-old victim wound up being punched several times in the face, causing swelling and a cut above his right eye, police said. The victim’s iPhone 6 Plus, valued at $800, was also snatched during the Meatpacking District altercation.

Cornell Morgan, 27, was arrested Thurs., Jan. 11, and Maxwell Alvarez, 23, was arrested Tues., Jan. 23, both for felony robbery.

Purse thieves

Police said that on Wed., Jan. 3, around 11:30 p.m., in front of 2 W. 14th St., two unidentified males approached a 25-year-old female from behind and forcibly removed her purse before fleeing southbound on Fifth Ave. The victim was not injured.

Pursuant to an investigation, it was determined that an attempt to remove cash from an ATM using the victim’s bank cards was made inside the CVS store at 65 Fifth Ave., at E. 14th St.

Police described the suspects as Hispanic, in their early 20s. The first man wore a white hooded shirt, red-and-black winter coat and backpack. The second wore a blue hooded sweatshirt with “Syracuse” on its chest.

Drink-check dodger

A man aroused suspicion after he tried to use three different credit cards to pay for his drinks at Reservoir Bar, at 70 University Place, on Thurs., Jan. 25, at 6:10 p.m., police said. When the waiter, 37, discovered that the name on the receipt did not match the name on the man’s credit card or driver’s license, he decided to detain the suspect. But the guy stomped on the waiter’s foot several times, breaking a bone in the employee’s foot. A search of the suspect by responding police found fraudulent credit cards and two small bags of alleged marijuana. The man’s total drink bill was $196.

Kevin Lindsay, 21, was busted for felony grand larceny.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson