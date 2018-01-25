Bodega bandits II

Police have linked a trio of armed all-black-clad bandits who robbed the LES Mini Mart & Grocery, at 127 Rivington St., on Jan. 13, to two other subsequent robberies in the Village area.

As The Villager reported last week, in the Lower East Side heist, the three hoods struck around 10 p.m., stealing roughly $600 cash from the Lottery register and numerous boxes of cigarettes. Two of them robbed the store while the third man stayed outside as a lookout.

This week, police additionally said that on Thurs., Jan. 18, around 9:25 p.m., the three individuals knocked off the Blue Nile smoke shop, at 324 Bleecker St., near Christopher St. They entered the place and threatened the 50-year-old employee, with one of them pulling out a black firearm and striking him on the head, before pushing him to the ground. They grabbed his Samsung Galaxy S8 phone, plus $500 cash from the till, then fled.

E.M.S. medics took the victim to Lenox Health Greenwich Village, where he was treated and released.

In the third incident, police said that on Sat., Jan. 20, at 10:20 p.m., the crooks then robbed Cho’s Grocery, at the corner of Bedford and Carmine Sts. Two of them entered and displayed guns to the employee, 43, one of them then going behind the register and swiping $1,000. The third robber stayed outside as a lookout. All three then fled southbound on Bedford St.

A surveillance video of the alleged trio of armed robbers who so far have hit three local small businesses. Courtesy N.Y.P.D.

The suspects are young, in their 20s, and wear black winter jackets with hoods.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Westbeth mugging

A female Westbeth resident was reportedly mugged near the complex’s 55 Bethune St. entrance, near Washington St., on Fri., Jan. 12, around 7:30 p.m.

A notice posted inside the affordable artists’ housing residence said the woman was walking westbound when she was attacked from behind and thrown to the ground and her purse stolen.

“The police and an ambulance were called by Westbeth security,” the notice read. “Luckily she is basically alright. It seems that the perpetrator was familiar with the Westbeth exterior. If you walk on Bethune St. or in the inner courtyard stay alert.”

Bad drinking buddies

According to police, a year ago on Fri., Jan. 20, 2017, at 4 a.m., a man left a bar with two friends and two strangers, and they then continued to drink at his apartment, at 63 E. Ninth St. While at his place, the 29-year-old realized that his Breitling watch and bank card were missing. The watch was valued at $8,000. Multiple unauthorized transactions and withdrawals were made on his card, totaling $14,576.

Darnell Nicholas, 26, was arrested Sun., Jan. 21, for felony grand larceny.

Whole Foods fan

A woman tried to steal $102 worth of items from the Whole Foods market on E. 14th St. at Union Square South on Mon., Jan. 15, police said.

In the 2:30 a.m. incident, the woman was trying to conceal the items in her handbag without paying for them. Police said that, the week before, she was caught shoplifting at a Whole Foods in Brooklyn and was told to sign a trespass notice not to enter any Whole Foods locations.

Gisselle Pimentel, 22, was charged with felony burglary.

Purse perp

A woman was unlocking the front door to her building at 116 Washington Place on Sun., Nov. 26, at 2:40 p.m., when her purse was swiped. According to police, the resident left her bags on the steps, and as she was trying to get the door open, a woman grabbed the handbag and took off toward Seventh Ave. The purse was loaded with designer items, which explains why the total amount of the stolen goods was reported as $17,236.

Monique Barbero, 27, was arrested Thurs., Jan. 18, for felony grand larceny.

Cab cads

Two men tried to exit a cab without paying their fare at West and Bethune Sts. on Sun., Jan. 21, police said. In the 8:10 p.m. incident, the 46-year-old hack told cops one of the suspects also stole his wallet, containing his bank cards inside. The cabbie was able to point out one of the suspects to police, but the other guy got away.

Charles Sweat, 17, was arrested for felony grand larceny.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson