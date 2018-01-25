14th St. L plan meetings

To The Editor:

Calling all residents, businesses and block and tenant associations. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Department of Transportation are holding two open houses / public meetings to get community input on their plan to close 14th St. to traffic.

One is on Wed., Jan. 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the 14th St. Y, at 344 E. 14th St., and the other is on Wed., Feb. 14, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, at 328 W. 14th St.

It’s imperative that we all attend to tell them we are strongly opposed to their plans for how to handle this closure.

Noreen Shipman

Shipman is a member, Washington Place Block Association

Train brainstorming

To The Editor:

There are even better ideas than former Erie County Executive and potential Republican candidate for Governor Joel Giambra’s to legalize marijuana. He would have dedicated tax revenues on buyers going to pay for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority capital program, along with road and bridge improvements.

Why not think outside the box? Use the free market and let the M.T.A. New York City Transit subway, Long Island Rail Road and Metro North Rail Road use off-peak, late-night, overnight and weekend excess capacity to provide consumers with other services they desire.

Create the “X” line, which could run separate trains that would provide cars for folks to light up either cigarettes and cigars or marijuana. You could also have other cars for drinking, gambling or adult entertainment. This could raise the M.T.A. millions.

Next, create the “H” line using older subway cars about to be retired. They could be converted to provide overnight accommodations for homeless people, including portable showers and medical support facilities. This would afford regular transit riders more space and a safer environment.

Mayor Bill de Blasio needs all the help he can get in dealing with the growing New York City homeless population. Many of these individuals refuse to go to shelters, which they view as unsafe. They prefer riding the subways overnight or staying out on the street. This could save New York City millions.

Larry Penner

Penner is a transportation historian and advocate who previously worked 31 years for the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration Region 2 New York Office

