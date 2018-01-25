BY LESLEY SUSSMAN | The fate of nearly 100 Chinatown tenants who were forced by the city, in frigid temperatures, to vacate 83-85 Bowery on Jan. 18 was one of the main concerns expressed by public speakers and Community Board 3 members at the full board’s first meeting of 2018 this past Tuesday.

The sudden evacuation came in response to a vacate order issued by the Department of Buildings after a judge-ordered inspection of the building, located between Hester and Canal Sts., found unstable stairways in the structure and apartment floors in danger of collapse. The court also ordered a two-week timetable for the landlord to make the necessary repairs so that residents could return home.

Police and firefighters arrived on the scene in the evening, without notice, to enforce the court order, and tenants were told to get out immediately with whatever they could carry. Tenants fled the building, some of them wearing only T-shirts in the cold winter night. They are currently being housed in a Red Cross shelter located in Brooklyn.

The tenants, who have been battling landlord Joseph Betesh for years, call him a slumlord and accuse him of letting the place deteriorate, so he could boot them out during repairs and jack up the rent.

Betesh’s real estate company recently responded that the tenants need to be evacuated to make “sweeping infrastructure repairs.” In a recent statement issued by his company, the landlord contended that he had been “working to find a positive resolution, but our proposals were rejected at every turn by [the tenants’] lawyers and other representatives.”

There has also been an ongoing rent dispute for more than year and a half between the landlord and his tenants, with the latter claiming the apartments are rent-regulated and Betesh denying it and threatening to evict them.

However, in a recent development, the state agency Homes and Community Renewal determined that apartments in the building are legally rent-stabilized and tenants could stay. The tenants’ sudden eviction came just a month after that ruling, raising their suspicions about the action’s timing.

At the C.B. 3 meeting, held at P.S. 20, at 166 Essex St., a spokesperson for Councilmember Margaret Chin read a statement, saying that “no tenant should every have to experience what the residents of 85 Bowery went through that night.”

Chin spokesman Vincent Fang said that the city councilmember plans to reintroduce legislation “to hold negligent landlords responsible for the relocation costs of tenants who are forced from their homes.”

C.B. 3 board members also heard from Anna Tan, a nearby tenant, who worried that this was the first of more evictions such as this one to come.

“Are other landlords going to use the same tactics to force people out of Chinatown?” she asked.

Tan pleaded with the community board to “stop this injustice and keep it from happening again.”

Board member Lisa Burriss also called for tougher action against landlords such as Betesh.

“We need to press the Buildings Department to put more pressure on landlords like this one,” she said. “Inspections have to be stepped up.”

Also offering reassurance that tenants have not been forgotten was state Senator Brian Kavanagh’s spokesperson Venus Gelarza-Mullins.

“We’re working with the city’s housing agency and everyone else to make sure that the building is safe when they return here,” she told the meeting.

Mullins added that residents are in emergency shelters for the two weeks that the landlord is making the court-ordered repairs.

C.B. 3 District Manager Susan Stetzer stated, “There’s nothing extra that the community board can do. All of our elected officials are working hard on this because there are serious concerns.”

While Buildings Department engineers found the main stairway in the building unstable, and required Betesh to replace it within two weeks so tenants could return home, a reporter who spoke to a construction worker at the site this week was told that an upper-level floor is in danger of collapse and there was other serious structural damage. He said it was unlikely that tenants could return to the building within two weeks.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Bowery 8385 LLC issued a statement, saying, “The safety of tenants of 83-85 Bowery is our top priority and we are working with D.O.B. and the Mayor’s Office to repair building infrastructure and make the property safe for habitation. Our team mobilized immediately following the city’s vacate order and has spent each day working diligently to remove obstructions and prepare the site in compliance with D.O.B.’s rigorous structural stability requirements. We are providing updates on our progress to D.O.B. and local elected officials and will continue to do so.

“Any reports claiming that we seek to demolish 83-85 Bowery or replace it with a hotel or condominiums are false. We all share the same goal — moving families back into their homes as quickly as possible. As we have been saying for years, and as we believe all parties would agree, those homes must be safe.”

In an earlier statement, on Jan. 19, the real estate company said of the evacuation, “While D.O.B. was correct to vacate the building in the interest of safety, we believe this action should have been taken long ago. Over the past two years, we repeatedly told city officials that it was necessary to vacate this property in order to safely perform much-needed repairs and ensure structural stability.

“Aside from refusing to vacate despite our repeated attempts to fix these problems, occupants of 83-85 Bowery have apparently engaged in illegal renovation work that further contributed to the building’s structural instability. Following the execution of D.O.B.’s vacate order, it was determined that 11 of the building’s 16 apartments were illegally converted into nearly 40 single-room occupancy (S.R.O.) units. This unauthorized renovation work was done without our consent and put all the building’s occupants at greater risk by leading to dangerous overcrowding, blocked fire escapes and other safety hazards.

“Now that D.O.B. has executed its vacate order and we have regained access to all areas of the property, we are already taking steps to clear out debris and begin repairing the building’s infrastructure.”