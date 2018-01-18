On Martin Luther King Day, activists with the New Sanctuary Coalition, Judson Church members and supporters of leading coalition members Ravi Ragbir and Jean Montrevil did a prayerful Jericho Walk around and through Ai Weiwei’s “Good Fences Make Good Neighbors” sculpture in Washington Square Park. The public art project, which has installations citywide at hundreds of sites, is intended to make us think about the current Washington administration’s retreat from traditional American openness. Over the past week, Montrevil was deported to Haiti, while Ragbir was detained by immigration officials and flown down to Florida pending deportation, only to be returned to New York City for a resolution of his case.