Tag-team attack

An officer was assaulted while trying to arrest two women on Tues., Jan. 9, at 8:10 p.m., in front of 70 University Place, near E. 11th St., police said. The 48-year-old officer tried to handcuff the first suspect but she flailed her arms and kicked her legs. While he was doing that, the second suspect jumped on his back and wrapped her arms around his neck. The second suspect also tensed her arms refusing to be handcuffed.

Justina Concepcion, 28, and Denise Vargas, 35, were arrested for felony assault.

‘I got heat’

A 16-year-old was robbed on Fri., Dec. 29, at 6:30 p.m. in front of 200 W. 14th St., at the corner of Seventh Ave., according to police. Police said the teen went to the location to make an exchange of items with the suspect. The goods included a pair of white-and-red shell-top Adidas sneakers, a white Samsung Galaxy G7 phone and cash, with a total value of $355.

When the victim gave him the items, the suspect put them in his pocket and told him, “Keep it pushing, ’cause I got heat. … If you keep talking, I’m going to shoot you.”

The victim crossed the street, then looked back, and saw the suspect enter the subway station.

Raquan McMillian, 15, was arrested on Tues., Jan. 9, for felony robbery.

Grisly wallet lift

Police said a woman’s purse was stolen inside the Grisly Pear pub, at 107 MacDougal St., on Sat., July 8, at 6:30 p.m. The victim, 28, told cops she was sitting at a table with her handbag on the back of her chair, but when she got up to use the bathroom, she saw her purse was open and her wallet, a $90 brown Fossil model, was missing from it. She had not seen or felt anyone near her.

Michael Rosario, 44, was arrested Thurs., Jan. 11, for felony grand larceny.

iPhone felon

According to police, a woman had her iPhone 8 taken right out of her hand in front of 1 Fifth Ave. on Sun., Dec. 3, at 11:15 p.m. The suspect walked up to the 40-year-old victim, grabbed the phone away from her and tried to flee. But a bystander got the phone back from the suspect and returned it to the woman.

Darryl Jones, 52, was charged Wed., Jan. 10, with felony grand larceny.

Monkey business

Police announced an arrest in an attack and robbery on Sun., Oct. 8, in front of the Brass Monkey bar, at 53 Little W. 12th St.

In the incident last year, four males approached the victim, 21, after a verbal dispute and punched him multiple times, leaving him with a facial cut and swollen right eye. They took his cell phone before fleeing on foot. Surveillance photos were available to police.

On Jan. 11, police reported that Cornell V. Morgan, 27, of the Bronx, was arrested around noon inside 223 W. 10th St., a residential building, in connection with the Oct. 8 incident, and charged with robbery.

Bodega bandits

Two armed hoods robbed a Lower East Side bodega on Sat., Jan. 13, around 10 p.m., police said.

The gun-toting goons entered the LES Mini Mart & Grocery, at 127 Rivington St., between Norfolk and Essex Sts., and approached a 39-year-old employee, displaying their weapons. One of them walked behind the counter and removed about $600 cash from the Lottery register and numerous boxes of cigarettes. A third individual stayed outside and acted as a lookout. All three fled on foot eastbound on Rivington St.

All three wore black hooded winter coats and black clothes while two wore black face masks.

L train fatal

A man was fatally struck by an L train at the Sixth Ave. / 14th St. station on Tuesday around 12:20 p.m., officials said, according to the Daily News. The victim died at the scene. Police did not immediately identify him.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson