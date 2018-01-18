BY GERARD FLYNN | Sometime around July of last year, relations between school administrator Elizabeth Lee-Herman, 56, and ex-C.I.A. operative Vincent Verdi, 62, began to thaw, not that they were ever that warm in the first place. Verdi and Lee-Herman had found each other on the dating site Match.com, but reportedly within weeks she was willing to call it quits.

Refusing to let go, the former Defense Department employee, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office alleges, “engaged in a course of conduct intended to “harass and annoy and alarm,” with the intention of causing “…such person to reasonably fear physical injury and serious physical injury.” This behavior is known, for short, as stalking, and was one of an estimated 7.5 million cases in this country annually, according to The National Center for Victims of Crime. Eighty-five percent of stalking cases involve someone the victim knows.

“I know that she does not want to talk to me,” the former sniper told a police officer inside the Upper East Side’s 19th Precinct on the evening of Aug. 17. He was starting a new job as cyber-security strategist at Nielsen Media Research. “I will leave her alone,” he assured. “I am not trying to scare her.”

But, nine days later, Verdi was back in handcuffs inside the same precinct. He again promised the arresting officer he would leave her alone.

“I know that she does not want to have contact with me,” he said. “I will stay away from her block and I will not call her.”

In early October, the popular mother of two college students came to George Davison, her boss at Grace Church High School, on Cooper Square, with news that she had filed a restraining order. Verdi’s mug shot was by now in the hands of school security personnel.

“He knew Elizabeth rode a bike to work,” the assistant principal said, adding that Lee-Herman was not the first staff member there to be the victim of a stalker.

It was just before 8 am on Nov. 1 at the Citi Bike rack across Fourth Ave. that the obsessed career military man confronted Lee-Herman — armed with a semiautomatic Ruger pistol.

“I heard shots,” said a staff member at The Cooper Union across the street, pointing to the corner of the building by the bike rack where she had just dismounted. “I went out to investigate and they were outside,” he said. Verdi was still moving, after having turned the gun on himself.

Lee-Herman, however, lay dead, shot in the stomach and chest at point-blank range. Initially listed in critical condition, Verdi today remains incarcerated at Rikers Island with a trial date set for Feb. 15 on five criminal counts, including second-degree murder.

Lee-Herman’s loss, Davison told The Villager, has been tremendous. He described his former co-worker as “caring, loving, always cheerful. Everyone had a relationship with Elizabeth,” he said. “It was a shock to the system.”

Though most people probably don’t know it, January is Stalking Awareness Month. Stalking is a nationwide phenomenon and Dr. Glen Skoler has spent much of his career studying its psychodynamics. Skoler declined to comment on the particulars of this case, but did offer some fascinating insights into the stalker’s mind.

Understanding the mindset of the stalker can be a daunting task, given the possibility of a myriad of mental health factors. But the forensic psychologist said the troubled stalker wishes to “be linked to, and in control of” and even “part of the stalking victim.”

Spotting the stalker is not easy, he noted, but often “there are warning signs in the person’s past psychosocial history.” Stalking cases resulting in murder are relatively rare — making up only about 2 percent of the total — though can “coalesce many troubled emotions,” he added.

Control can play a role and, in the case of a murder or murder-suicide, the stalker’s desire to unite in death can be a driving emotion.

“What is so scary in some such cases is that the distortions of ‘love’ become merged with rage and the actual control and destruction of the beloved,” Skoler said.

Ironically, the stalker’s conception of love, “in the most violent of cases,” lacks any of the attributes that any true love should have: empathy, compassion and a willingness to respect the other’s autonomy.

In December, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans to remove firearms from those convicted of domestic violence, including when an order of protection is issued. But Skoler, the clinical and forensic psychologist, said barring gun ownership may not guarantee violence won’t happen.

If Verdi does indeed plead insanity, he may find it hard to convince a grand jury. Prosecutors, Skoler said, can point to the methodological plan of following, stalking and intimidating a victim to argue for premeditation.

Within less than a block of the scene of Lee-Herman’s murder, three out of four women who spoke to this reporter recalled being stalked. One of them, Marissa, a student at The Cooper Union, was remarkably calm considering her ordeal.

She had not heard of the murder that had occurred several feet away, but vividly recalled her own terror, which started more than a year ago on a Midwestern college campus. She was living in a garden apartment with no bars on the window. She returned home one night, after months of suspecting she was being targeted by a predator.

“Somebody was there, standing in the window looking at me,” she recalled in a quiet voice. She was not going crazy or hearing noises, she told herself. Somebody really was hanging around her window. Everyone she has since told about it, including the police, don’t think her stalking experience is a problem.

It’s been a year since she saw the white man in black looking into her window, who then ran away, but it appears to have had a traumatic effect on her. She rarely is alone at that house, but when she is, the experience can be so disturbing “I get really freaked out and usually leave.”

From 50 feet away, the man with the black beanie cap looked ordinary.

“I don’t know how to describe him,” she said. “He looked really normal.”

She had been back at the scene of the incident only a few days ago. To her horror, she “freaked out” and left her house.

“My roommate and I were sitting in the living room and talking, and we heard somebody walking through the snow around the house, up to our window,” she remembered. “And you can hear it really clearly.”

Her friend was going on a date and as a precautionary measure she asked him to check the perimeter. He came back with unsettling news.

“He said he saw footprints, footprints around the window of our living room,” she recalled. “So, yeah, it’s kind of unresolved.”

Marissa doesn’t know if it’s the same guy, but hopes it’s not.

“It would make me feel better if it was random,” she said. “The thought that it’s like one person scares me even more.”

Though she doesn’t want to live in fear, she said, “I’m always aware of the potential that somebody could be a stalker.”

While it’s not so easy to spot a stalker, she said, there are early warning signs, such as when a romantic interest shows up at your house uninvited or does not take you seriously when you ask him to stop.

Though many men are victims of stalkers, most are women. But why don’t women leave? Not to do so might enable the perpetrators, she said. She has been in situations where guys were not respecting her space. Her response, though, was firm: “You got to shut it down fast,” she said.