Hit-and-run bust

A suspect has been arrested in the Nov. 14 hit-and-run in Union Square that left a young chef dead. According to the Daily News, police said that Xavier Ward, 23, was collared Tues., Jan. 9, for running over Adrian Blanc and fleeing the seen.

Ward had reportedly been turning left onto Union Square East from E. 14th St. He was driving a rented Zip Car, later found ditched in a Brooklyn parking lot, cops said.

Blanc, 34, an executive chef at Hill and Bay, at E. 32nd St. and Second Ave., succumbed to his injuries the next day. The Venezuelan immigrant, who lived in Brooklyn, had recently become a U.S. citizen and planned to marry soon.

In addition to leaving the scene of an accident, Ward was charged with driving without a license.

Drugstore cowboy

Police said a robber who simulates having a handgun inside his coat while threatening store employees has knocked off three Downtown chain drugstores from mid-December to early January.

On Mon., Dec. 18, around 7:50 a.m., the suspect first reportedly hit the CVS at 65 Fifth Ave., at E. 14th St., removing $150 from the cash register before fleeing. Next, around 10 a.m. on Tues., Dec. 26, the same guy struck the Walgreens at 145 Fourth Ave., at E. 14th St., swiping $500 from the till before hightailing it out of the place. Finally, on Tues., Jan. 2, around 12:30 a.m., he robbed the CVS at 360 Sixth Ave., between Waverly and Washington Place, grabbing $650 before fleeing.

Police said on Dec. 26, he struck Uptown, hitting a Dunkin’ Donuts on E. 138th St., fleeing with $1,700. The suspect is described as around 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 170 pounds, last seen wearing a light-blue hooded sweatshirt underneath a dark-blue hooded jacket.

Subway ‘psycho’

A man who allegedly knocked a subway rider out, then watched a train hit the victim’s head, before punching him yet again, turned himself in early Wednesday, the Daily News reported.

Benjamin Gonzalez, 24, and a sidekick are suspected of punching Francis Michael Christie in the head once on a Union Square subway platform at about 2:50 a.m. on Dec. 16.

Christie, 41, was knocked to the ground, with his head then hanging over the platform edge, before a Q train slammed into his skull, a criminal complaint reads. Gonzalez, who is from Queens, then callously yanked Christie back onto the platform and reportedly slugged him in the head again.

The second suspect, who was described as Asian, is still at large. Both perps were captured on surveillance video.

Gonzalez was charged with assault and reckless endangerment.

Christie, who is an artist from Flatbush, Brooklyn, remains at Bellevue Hospital, where he is still recovering, the News said.

“He’s up walking some,” his mother, Joy Wells, said. “They’ve had him going up some steps. But he’s still not talking.”

She said he asked for his phone and was able to remember his password. She said that before the horrific attack he had been looking forward to an upcoming art show in Greenpoint, at which several of his new pieces would be displayed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Some serious coin

A Village man was robbed of his collectible coins on Fri., Dec. 1, at 6:30 p.m., by a tech guy he found online, police said. The resident, 73, hired the man to fix his computer inside 183 Thompson St. and once the work was finished, he noticed his coins were gone. No one else was in the apartment other than the two men. The victim told cops he found the suspect on Craigslist and believed he was the person who stole the property. The coins are valued at $8,000.

Seif Cheruba, 30, was arrested Wed., Jan. 3, for felony grand larceny.

Jane tag team

Police have made a second collar in the theft of a woman’s purse at The Jane hotel on Nov. 10.

On Wed., Jan. 3, Hasan Jones, 30, was arrested for felony grand larceny. This follows the Dec. 7 arrest of Jessica Nuñez, 31, who received the same charge in the incident.

According to police, a woman put her bag down at hotel hot spot, at 113 Jane St., at 3 a.m., to dance with friends and when she returned, it was missing. Upon further investigation, the victim realized that there were two unauthorized transactions on her bank card totaling $160. All together, the value of the property stolen was $849.

The victim’s iPhone was tracked to Yonkers using Find My iPhone.

F train fatal

A man leaped to his death in front of an F train at the Delancey St. station on Fri., Jan. 5, around 1 p.m., and later died at the scene of his injuries, police said. The Daily News reported that the train’s conductor told police he was entering the station when he saw the victim leap off the platform onto the tracks, according to police sources.

CVS boost

A woman tried to take items from the CVS at 65 Fifth Ave., at E. 14th St., on Tues., Jan. 2, at 10 p.m., police said. The suspect tried to leave with the items, and when she was caught, she pushed the security guard while attempting to exit. She allegedly took Red Bull, Dove soap, ice cream and makeup, with a combined value of $169.

Erika Johnson, 32, was charged with attempted felony robbery.

Standard scam

An employee at The Standard, at 848 Washington St., used the names and room numbers of guests at the Meatpacking District hotel to obtain goods and food on Tues., Aug. 8, at noon, police said. The total value of the items was $3,000.

Deandre J. Santee, 29, was arrested Wed., Jan. 3, for felony grand larceny. Police said that, when searched, he was found in possession of a bag of a controlled substance.

Stealing in style

Police said that on Fri., Dec. 29, between 6 p.m. and 7:36 p.m., two suspects obtained a 30-year-old man’s debit card information and used it to make unauthorized purchases at three different chic clothing boutiques.

The pair of perps first entered Goorin Bros., at 337 Bleecker St., and bought $584 worth of fancy hats; next the Journelle shop, at 125 Mercer St., where they purchased $803 worth of luxury lingerie; and finally the Gant men’s clothing boutique, at 353 Bleecker St., where they used the ill-gotten card to pay for $841 worth of “classic”-style clothing. Both men were said to be in the early to mid-20s.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson