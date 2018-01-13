BY TEQUILA MINSKY | Activist Ravi Ragbir, executive director of the New Sanctuary Coalition, reported Thursday at his appointed routine check-in date and was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Ragbir is now being held at a detention center in Florida.

Hundreds of immigrant activists and members of faith communities rallied at Foley Square and then began a Jericho’s Walk — a silent vigil while walking around the federal immigration building at 26 Federal Plaza in solidarity with Ragbir. When it was announced that Ragbir was detained, they gathered with hands raised toward the building and emitted a long, loud groan and then crossed to Foley Square for a rally.

Speaking at the rally Jani Cauthen — whose former husband Jean Montrevil, the father of her children, was picked up near Far Rockaway by ICE on Wednesday — denounced this stepped-up ICE activity.

Reverend Michah Bucey of Judson Memorial Church, Juan Carlos Ruiz of the New Sanctuary Coalition and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer also spoke.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson had gone in with Ragbir, along with Ragbir’s wife and lawyer, and tried to reason with ICE agents but no avail. When he came back out, Johnson told Ragbir’s supporters that the activist had fainted and an ambulance had been called and was there, and that everyone should go there “now!”

The faith leaders, politicians and others at the rally got to the ambulance as it was exiting the federal building.

Demonstrators surrounded the ambulance as it inched along Duane St. and Broadway as the federal police officers roughly and forcefully tried to clear the street.

Outside City Hall, a number of demonstrators, including Councilmember Jumaane Williams and Ydanis Rodriguez, blocked traffic and were arrested.

Ragbir is a fixture in the immigrant-rights movement. He was awarded the 2017 Immigrant Excellence Award by the New York State Association of Black and Puerto Rican Legislators, given to those who show “deep commitment to the enhancement of their community.”

Reverend Kaji Dousa, the senior pastor of Park Avenue Christian Church, is co-chairperson of the New Sanctuary Coalition.

“Ravi Ragbir means everything to this city,” Dousa said.

Upon his detention, Ragbir’s attorneys filed a lawsuit challenging ICE’s actions in federal court. The court ordered a hearing on Jan. 29 to consider whether the actions of ICE are lawful, and issued both a temporary stay of removal and a temporary order preventing Ragbir’s transfer away from his family and counsel in the New York region pending consideration of the case.

However, ICE’s detainee locator system currently lists Ragbir at the Krome Detention Facility in Florida. Ragbir’s family and supporters continue to demand his immediate release, and his lawyers are working to ensure his return to New York.

Ragbir’s lawyers filed a motion to enforce the court’s temporary order preventing transfer from the New York region. The government filed a motion to vacate both the temporary stay and the temporary order regarding the transfer. A hearing on these motions will be held on Jan. 16.

Ragbir has lived with the threat of deportation for nearly a decade, as the result of a 16-year old conviction for wire fraud. He was placed into removal proceedings in 2006 and spent 22 months in immigration detention before being released in February 2008.

During immigration detention and since his release, Ragbir has worked to end the use of immigration detention, stop deportations and secure relief for countless individuals. Previously, ICE officials had granted Ragbir prosecutorial discretion, including a stay of removal that was in effect until next week.

Ragbir’s detention comes just days after ICE detained Jean Montrevil, another immigrant-rights leader who was one of the founding members of the New Sanctuary Coalition. Like Ragbir, Montrevil had been permitted to live with his family in the U.S. pending his legal challenges to his case.