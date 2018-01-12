BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | They say you can’t go home again — but that apparently doesn’t apply to Douglas Durst, who has just been appointed by the borough president to the board of directors of the Hudson River Park Trust.

Durst was formerly a leading light of the Hudson River Park, serving for years as chairperson and co-chairperson of the Friends of Hudson River Park, the park’s leading advocacy group.

But, five years ago, the powerful real-estate developer had a falling-out with Madelyn Wils, the president of the Trust, and bolted, abruptly resigning from the Friends.

Durst, the chairperson of the Durst Organization, had proposed a plan to refurbish the run-down Pier 40, at W. Houston St. But the Trust — the state-city authority that operates and is building the 4.5-mile-long park — rejected the idea, causing the rift.

Not only did Durst have a rift with the Trust. More recently, he even helped sue the authority, ponying up funding for a lawsuit by members of The City Club of New York against Barry Diller’s glittering Pier 55 “fantasy island” entertainment pier, which is planned for off of W. 14th St. Although Durst had been rumored to be financing the lawsuit, The Villager was the first to get him to admit on the record last year that he had, in fact, provided funding for it.

The suit, in fact, nearly sunk the ever-higher-priced project. But thanks to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s intervention, the Pier 55 dispute was resolved this past October and the plan is back on track to move forward again.

On the other hand, when he led the Friends, the group sued on behalf of the park to get municipal uses — such as the Department of Sanitation garage on Gansevoort Peninsula — out of it. Under Durst, the Friends also reached a settlement with the operator of the W. 30th St. heliport to end tourist flights there. And it was Durst who, last year, noticed that the tourist flights had started up again, leading to the operator having to pay a $250,000 fine to the Trust.

The borough president appoints three members to the Trust board, and the governor and mayor each appoint five.

In a statement late Friday afternoon announcing the appointment, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said, “Mr. Durst brings invaluable talent and experience to the table and, as part of the board, will help the Hudson River Park Trust build truly world-class public spaces and amenities. I thank him for agreeing to serve, and look forward to seeing these waterfront spaces truly live up to their potential for all New Yorkers.”

“I am honored to be joining the board of the Hudson River Park Trust,” Durst said. “I have been an advocate and supporter of the park for decades and I am tremendously grateful to the borough president for this opportunity to continue my service to one of New York’s great treasures and most important green spaces. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Trust board and our partners in government at the city and state to finish the park.”

Asked by The Villager what his goals are as a Trust board member, Durst responded, “Continue to provide transparency and openness.”

Asked if he would be able to work with Wils, he said, “Absolutely.”

It was Tom Fox, who was one of the City Club plaintiffs against the Pier 55 plan, who tipped the newspaper off that Durst had been put on the Trust board. Fox was also the first president of the Hudson River Park Conservancy, the Trust’s predecessor agency.

“I think it’s long overdue,” Fox said approvingly of Durst’s being tapped for the Trust’s board. “He’s been working on this park — for what? — 20 years now? I think it’s good news for the park. He’s a man who’s willing to put his money where his mouth is. And he works hard. And he cares.”

Apparently, though, the Trust isn’t quite as enthusiastic about the development. Asked about Durst’s appointment, a spokesperson said the authority would decline comment.

Under the leadership of Douglas Durst and his cousin Jody Durst, the Durst Organization built the nation’s first sustainable skyscraper at 4 Times Square and the first LEED Platinum-certified high-rise office tower at One Bryant Park. Douglas Durst serves as a director of the Real Estate Board of New York, The New School, The Trust for Public Land and Project for Public Spaces. He is also involved in the theatrical arts and environmental activism.