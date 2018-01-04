BY REBECCA FIORE | In an ongoing battle to stay in their homes, residents of 83-85 Bowery were recognized by the New York State Division of Homes and Community Renewal as rent-regulated tenants under the Rent Stabilization Law.

In a Dec. 20 letter to state Supreme Court Justice Kathryn Freed, D.H.C.R. outlined and deemed insufficient the case that current landlord Joseph Betesh has made to deny his tenants rent-regulated status.

According to the Rent Stabilization Law, if a landlord repairs 75 percent of a building’s structures, then the building isn’t subject to rent regulation. Additionally, if the building was commercial, as opposed to residential, before 1980, then the landlord doesn’t have to do the 75 percent repairs.

Attorney Seth Miller, of Collins, Dobkin & Miller, representing the tenants, said Betesh’s contention that the buildings, which are located near Hester St., formerly were commercial is frivolous.

“The argument that a lodging house is ‘commercial’ rather than residential was always, frankly, ridiculous,” Miller said, in a statement.

D.H.C.R. said the buildings’ previous commercial classification does not exempt them from rent regulation because the premises were built before 1974 and contained six or more units — plus, a lodging house is still a housing accommodation.

Additionally, while Betesh claimed that previous owners had made substantial repairs, D.H.C.R. could not find any. Substantial rehabilitation refers to fixing 17 systems, including plumbing, heating, gas supply, electrical wiring, intercoms, windows, roof, elevators and so on.

“With the possible exception of the bathrooms, the record according to D.H.C.R. does not establish that a single system was replaced,” the letter read. “Therefore, no substantial rehabilitation was effectuated and D.H.C.R. finds that the buildings are rent-stabilized.”

Betesh could not be reached for comment.

Sarah Ahn, a spokesperson for Chinese Staff and Workers’ Association (CSWA), which is part of the Coalition to Protect Chinatown and the Lower East Side, said she is proud of the residents for sticking together, but knows the fight is not nearly over.

“This doesn’t mean that the tenants have completely won because the court case is still dragging on,” she said. “With a [state] agency saying they should be rent-stabilized and showing the landlord has been lying the whole time, this puts the demand back on him to stop with all these tactics, stop harassing them, bullying them, dragging them through court. It’s time to honor the rent stabilization and make repairs on the buildings.”

She echoed Miller’s sentiments that Betesh’s argument against the residents is flawed.

“Betesh is bringing a case against the tenants, saying essentially that they should be kicked out because these buildings are unsafe, which is absurd because the tenants are saying the same thing, too,” she said. “But the responsibility is on the landlord to maintain the apartment.”

Betesh has stated that, for him to make building repairs, the tenants would have to vacate the place — a claim that an engineer hired by the tenants have disproven, Ahn said. The tenants also worry that if they were to vacate for these repairs, they would not be allowed back in.

“They have seen other landlords do this in the past, use that excuse, and then they can’t return back to their apartments,” Ahn said. “They pooled their resources and were able to hire a firm that assessed the building and said the landlord could do all these repairs without endangering the tenants.”

Some of the needed repairs include leveling the staircase, fixing pipes that leak from floor to floor, and filling in cracks in the walls.

Christopher Marte, who challenged Councilmember Margaret Chin in last year’s primary and general elections, has been fighting for tenant rights for a number of years. He explained that Betesh would not inform the tenants how much their rent would increase if they left to allow repairs.

“That’s one form of tenant harassment,” Marte noted, “saying, ‘We need you to temporarily vacate the building,’ without giving certainty they can move back for the price they are paying.”

The roughly 30 units include many families, some of them multigenerational. There are grandparents, newborns. Some people have lived in the building for more than 38 years, and others for just a couple. No one has been pushed out, so far.

“They are a very, more so now, close-knit sort of community,” Ahn said of the tenants. “They have been able to stave off eviction by coming together and putting up a fight.”

The next step is waiting for Justice Freed to issue an order either accepting, modifying or rejecting the D.H.C.R. recommendation, Miller said. He also said Freed unilaterally issued an order joining with the Department of Buildings, the Fire Department and the Department of Housing Preservation and Development, to address the buildings’ repair issues.

Before she was a state judge, Freed was the city councilmember for Lower Manhattan’s First District.

“Hopefully,” Ahn said, “she will focus on the structural issues at 85 Bowery, rather than be distracted by the landlord’s cynical effort to blame the tenants for conditions at the buildings.”

Community groups have advocated for the tenants at rallies and demonstrations. The city’s chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America even created a Web site encouraging neighbors to boycott Betesh’s retail chain, Dr. Jay’s, which has multiple stores across the boroughs and New Jersey.

“They made a huge step in their case,” Ahn said. “People continue to support their fight by boycotting Dr. Jay’s and even putting public pressure on the courts to lay this to rest.”