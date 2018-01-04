Subway fatality

An unidentified man was crushed to death on Fri., Dec. 29, around 8:30 p.m., after he was smoking between subway cars on a southbound C train at the 14th St. and Eighth Ave. station and fell onto the tracks.

The Daily News reported that the gruesome incident occurred as the train left the station and had entered the tunnel.

The train jerked to a stop and power was cut to the tracks as medics worked to save the man, who reportedly died at the scene.

Meanwhile, passengers were stuck in the train for more than two hours.

Police found no identification on the victim and hope to identify him through fingerprints and dental records, the News reported.

Head-butted bank

According to police, a 17-year-old used his head to break the glass door of an HSBC bank branch at 207 Varick St., near Clarkson St. The incident happened Thurs., Dec. 28, at 1:20 p.m.

Lucas Christie, 17, was arrested for felony criminal mischief.

Bleecker ‘mean time’

A woman had her wallet riddled and then thrown at the GMT Tavern, at 142 Bleecker St., at LaGuardia Place, on Wed., Dec. 27, at 11:45 p.m., police said. Another woman took the wallet and then flung it down the block.

“I seen the girl punch my friend, so I took her stuff,” the thrower reportedly told police.

The stolen items included an iPhone 6, credit cards, MetroCards and cash, amounting to a combined value of $915.

Cara C. McConnachie, 25, was arrested for felony grand larceny.

Bad B&H checks

Police said a man in the Village was found in possession of forged checks from B&H, the Chelsea photo and video store at 34th St. and Ninth Ave. The suspect was spotted at W. Fourth and W. 12th Sts. on Thurs., Dec. 28 at 4:45 p.m.

Cody Charles, 19, was arrested for felony criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Injures medic

An E.M.S. worker was pushed to the ground at 75 Christopher St. on Sat., Dec. 30, at 1:50 a.m. when she was trying to load a suspect into an ambulance.

The victim, 39, suffered pain to her right arm and lower back. The suspect reportedly also resisted being handcuffed by pushing the arresting police officer and pulling his hands away.

Ignacio Espino, 27, was charged with felony assault. It was not immediately clear what the man was being treated for in the first place.

Groper busted

Police reported that on Jan. 1 an arrest had been made in a forcible touching incident that occurred Dec. 3 at 2 a.m. on a train near the Broadway and Lafayette St. station. As the southbound D approached the stop, the suspect grabbed a woman, 29, by the buttocks. The victim confronted the man and took a photo of him, then exited the train.

David Harris, 33, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was arrested for sexual abuse.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson