‘Baseless claims’ vs. L plan

To The Editor:

Re “L shutdown plan a real train wreck, residents say” (news article, Dec. 21):

Cyclists and bike lanes are not a threat to school children, as shown by the fact that there’s been no serious bike-on-child incidents in the numerous bike lanes placed near schools. In addition, the problem of cars dropping off students clogging up 13th St. could easily be solved by creating curbside loading zones in current parking spots — an unpopular opinion, I know, but still.

On the Robert Moses comparison, considering the fact that the shutdown plan has gone through more community workshop and community board review meetings than can be counted, the comparison to Moses ramming an expressway through a neighborhood could not be less accurate.

People take the L train to 14th St. This is clearly shown in the M.T.A.’s own ridership figures. And to claim, for instance, that no one taking the L train gets off at Union Square is ludicrous.

This is not to say that parts of the plan aren’t flawed. I agree, for instance, that Sixth Ave. should be made A.D.A. compliant. But the main criticisms in this article are, at best, baseless.

Liam Jeffries

Hope for S.B.J.S.A. vote

To The Editor:

Re “Mom-and-pops’ future is in new speaker’s hands” (talking point, by Sung Soo Kim, Dec. 28):

We are closer to passing the Small Business Jobs Survival Act than at any point in 30 years. We small business activists made sure the S.B.J.S.A. was a defining issue of the City Council speaker race. Corey Johnson was one of the six candidates for speaker who embraced a public hearing on the S.B.J.S.A. and declared an openness to commercial rent control. His main opponent, Robert Cornegy, opposed commercial rent control. This was the main issue that seperated them. We’re looking forward to seeing Johnson make history by passing the S.B.J.S.A.!

David Eisenbach

Save our stores

To The Editor:

Re “It’s key to beat Cornegy: S.B.J.S.A. advocates” (news article, Dec. 21):

Small businesses, as writer Sharon Woolums says here, are key to the vitality of our community. We need city councilmembers who will want our communities to be vital. Thanks, Sharon, for a good report.

Donna Schaper

Schaper is senior minister, Judson Memorial Church

A gentle and kind man

To The Editor:

Re “Jeff Brennan: Toured with Taylor, managed Max’s” (obituary, Dec. 28):

I am so sorry to hear about Jeff’s passing. He was a gentle and kind man and frequented the senior center at Washington Square North. He will be missed.

Laura Marceca

Her spirit lives on

To The Editor:

Re “Therese Chorun, 55, environmental and social-justice advocate” (obituary, Jan. 28):

Thanks for this appreciative tribute by Rick Hill. We intend to have Therese’s spirit live on through the girls of her scholarship fund. If you knew her and you would like to be involved in making that happen please contact me at alan@youngvisionafrica.org .

To donate please click on this link: http://youngvisionafrica.org/take-action/#therese.

Alan Chorun

Committed and moral

To The Editor:

Re “Therese Chorun, 55, environmental and social-justice advocate” (obituary, Jan. 28):

Thank you for the obituary and the photos. Therese and I had been together since 2008, living in a one-room apartment — a situation that might try many relationships, but we made it work.

While her interests were far-reaching, during that time, her main concerns were corruption in government and corporate control of government, Palestinian statehood and prison reform.

Most of all, she was profoundly interested in environmental issues. To this end, she has asked me to donate to the Center for Biological Diversity in her name. This, along with other environmental organizations, such as the Rain Forest Alliance, were important to her.

Therese loved Baroque and early modern music from the Renaissance, and we went to numerous concerts, as well as listening to such music at home. The Christmas season kept us busy going to concerts all over the city, which I always enjoyed greatly.

Therese and I had many conversations about religion. She was very interested in all belief systems and their histories and read and studied them. Her inclinations leaned to environmental paganism and Buddhism. However, as far as I know she was an atheist during the time I knew her.

One could easily interpret her life in terms of religious morality, albeit minus the self-righteousness that religious dogma enables. She was compassionate, generous with her time, hardworking and loving. She never (or seldom) spoke ill of others, and always tried to help in any situation, whenever she could. She never sought attention and would shy from the spotlight. She was my partner, my best friend and the most moral person I have ever known.

Carl Watson

