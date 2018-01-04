On Wednesday, by a vote of 48 to 1, Corey Johnson was elected the new speaker of the City Council.

After Johnson, above left, had won the Council’s support to be its leader for the next four years, he posed for a photo with his mother, Ann Queenan Richardson, a homeless-services provider from Massachusetts, and his political mentor, former state Senator Tom Duane. Johnson called his mom “my best friend.”

Johnson, 35, has represented City Council District 3 — which includes the West Village, Chelsea and Hell’s Kitchen — for the past four years and recently won re-election with no opposition in the September primary and easily against a third-party candidate in November.

Honing his political chops and community savvy, he previously chaired Community Board 4 (Chelsea / Hell’s Kitchen).

Check thevillager.com for a full report on the Council vote and look for The Villager’s interview of the new speaker soon.