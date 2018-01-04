Tossed-out Christmas trees lining the curb surely are a sad sight. Plus, they don’t help the environment. But MulchFest — the annual holiday-tree chipping extravaganza by the Parks Department, the Department of Sanitation and GreeNYC — puts a different spin, literally, on it all.

On Sat., Jan. 6, and Sun., Jan. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can bring your holiday tree to a designated park site to be recycled, for free, into mulch (wood chips, to be exact). The wood chips are used to nourish trees and plans on streets and gardens citywide.

Participants also can take home a bag of mulch (bags will be provided) to use in their backyard or to make a winter bed for a street tree.

All lights, ornaments and netting should be removed from the tannenbaums before they are brought to a MulchFest site. More than 26,000 trees were recycled last year.

Local chipping locations include Stuyvesant Town, at the E. 20th St. loop east of First Ave.; Tompkins Square Park, at E. Ninth St. between Avenues A and B; and Washington Square Park, at Fifth Ave. and Washington Square North. In addition, a Downtown site for drop-offs only (no chipping or mulch provided) is at Union Square Park, at E. 14th St. between Broadway and Fourth Ave.

Trees can be brought to drop-off sites from Sun., Dec. 31, to Sun., Jan. 7, to be recycled later.

As well as MulchFest, Sanitation will be doing special curbside collections for mulching and recycling of Christmas trees from Tues., Jan. 2, through Sat., Jan. 13.