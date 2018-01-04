BY REBECCA FIORE | After 20 years at his West Village location, Walter Dikarev of Walter’s Antique Clock & Watch Repair closed his business on Thurs., Dec. 28, and retired.

Since 1998, Dikarev built a reputation as the handiest watchmaker in the area.

Since he was a little boy growing up in the then-Soviet Union, Dikarev always enjoyed working with his hands. He would whittle toys and tools for himself out of wood. He went on to attend a technical school for four years in Moscow, where he learned mechanics, chemistry, physics and electrical engineering.

A friend who had been employed at a watchmaking workshop recruited Dikarev.

In the 1970s, Dikarev moved to New York City, where he worked as a limo driver for about three years. Universal Watch Repair in Michigan hired him and he worked there for about five years before returning to New York City to open up his own shop.

In 1998, after three years of occupying a different space just around the corner, he moved to 240 W. 10th St., between Hudson and Bleecker Sts.

The 70-year-old watchmaker credits the success of his workshop to his business model. In his younger days, he worked from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. six days a week. In his older years, he worked from 2 p.m. to about 9 p.m., though still six days a week.

The Villager paid Dikarev a visit and spoke with him a few days before he closed up his shop for good.

“The schedule is special because people who work in the daytime, the biggest companies and businesses close at 6 or 7 p.m.,” he said while replacing a battery in wristwatch. “I decided it was not fair for people who are working different shifts. I have to be a smart business person to make everybody happy, so they don’t spend lots of time waiting. And I charge the minimum, not maximum.”

A replaced battery cost $20, cash only, but he said he was flexible when it comes to prices and that estimates were always free.

Dikarev said his days varied: Sometimes the shop was empty while on others he had a constant flow of 50 to 60 people, on top of the 50 phone calls he would get.

“It’s not enough to be a good watchmaker,” he said. “You have to be a musician, you have to be a conductor. This is why I’m in business for many years. People from the whole city come to me.”

As he sat surrounded by vintage clocks on four walls, he noted that his customers came from across the city and even across state lines seeking him out for repairs.

“Sometimes I ask people, ‘How did you know about me?’ and one guy said he asked three people Uptown and all three people said, ‘Go to Walter,’” he smiled. “That’s so fun. In Uptown they know me!”

Caroline Babson, who has lived in West Village for eight years, came into the shop to get her battery replaced after she heard the news of Dikarev’s retirement.

“Congrats! But you will be missed,” she said to him. “This is such an institution here. I don’t want anything else to replace it. But I’m glad I got here just in the nick of time!”

Dikarev pulled out a thick manila envelope full of the thank-you cards he had received. He said all the good wishes and gifts and the endless support of loyal customers broke his heart.

“People are complaining,” he said. “They would like to see me forever here, like some kind of decoration of the Village, but I have my own destiny.”

The constant sitting and working has made his legs start to swell, which his doctors have told him isn’t a good sign.

“Something with the heart or kidney,” he said.

He said his work did not allow for a healthy lifestyle, and commuting from Marine Park, Brooklyn had made him exhausted.

As technology has progressed, Dikarev said he feels disconnected.

“I feel like an old sewing machine,” he said of the changing times.

“Because of a new generation of watches, new generation of clocks, I feel like a dinosaur,” he reflected. “I know a lot, I’m very experienced. The most important thing is to leave the stage at the right time. Do not stay longer than you are supposed to. Don’t stay across the new generation.”

He said he wasn’t ready to leave, but knew that his time had come.